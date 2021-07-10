in Latest, Video

$500K for Hunter art. White House promises no pay to play

2 Comments

$500K for Hunter art. White House promises no pay to play

****News Topic 475*****
‘Art’ By Hunter Biden (It’s Expensive!)

Hunter Biden the artist – Lee Duigon

Eat your heart out, Rembrandt! Hunter Biden, controversial son of The Big Guy, has become an artist and recently sold one of his paintings for $500,000. He’s got a dealer and everything! But the name of the sucker-er, buyer-has not been revealed. Don’t hold your breath waiting for it.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jodi1
jodi1
July 10, 2021

Corruption still flowing through the White House as always. The real US.

0
Reply
Jay
Jay
July 10, 2021

I would expect to see that straw in his nose not his mouth.

0
Reply

Lebanon on the brink of collapse, seeks help from IMF vultures