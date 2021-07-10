$500K for Hunter art. White House promises no pay to play
****News Topic 475*****
‘Art’ By Hunter Biden (It’s Expensive!)
Hunter Biden the artist – Lee Duigon
Eat your heart out, Rembrandt! Hunter Biden, controversial son of The Big Guy, has become an artist and recently sold one of his paintings for $500,000. He’s got a dealer and everything! But the name of the sucker-er, buyer-has not been revealed. Don’t hold your breath waiting for it.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Corruption still flowing through the White House as always. The real US.
I would expect to see that straw in his nose not his mouth.