Lebanon on the brink of collapse, seeks help from IMF vultures
The Duran: Episode 1031
Lebanon is ‘days away’ from social explosion, PM Diab warns
Lebanon is ‘days away’ from social explosion, PM Diab warns | Cyprus Mail
Lebanon is a few days away from a social explosion, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab warned on Tuesday, calling on the international community to save a country in deep economic crisis. The World Bank has called Lebanon’s crisis one of the worst depressions of modern history. The currency has lost…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.