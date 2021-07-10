in Latest, Video

South Africa former President Zuma, 15 months in jail

15 Views

South Africa former President Zuma, 15 months in jail
The Duran: Episode 1032

Jacob Zuma: South Africa’s former president hands himself over to police

Jacob Zuma: South Africa’s former president hands himself over to police

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has handed himself in to police to begin serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court. He was admitted to Estcourt Correctional Centre in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. Police had warned that they were prepared to arrest him if he did not hand himself in by midnight.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

$500K for Hunter art. White House promises no pay to play