South Africa former President Zuma, 15 months in jail
The Duran: Episode 1032
Jacob Zuma: South Africa’s former president hands himself over to police
Jacob Zuma: South Africa’s former president hands himself over to police
South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has handed himself in to police to begin serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court. He was admitted to Estcourt Correctional Centre in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. Police had warned that they were prepared to arrest him if he did not hand himself in by midnight.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.