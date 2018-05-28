5 simple actions fuelling the Deep State’s war against Donald Trump

In looking for a definition of “deep state”, one comes up with this:

A body of people, typically influential members of government agencies or the military, believed to be involved in the secret manipulation or control of government policy.”

This is a wonderful and deeply conspiratorial definition that has, in the past, made for excellent fiction writing.

When one looks at President Trump’s situation, though, it appears as though this is a case of Life Imitating Art.

Donald Trump has been the most beleaguered candidate and president in recent history. During the Republican primary season he was a great surprise as he won each debate easily, to the consternation of the other more “respected” establishment candidates.

He sailed to the nomination, but even conservatives often looked at him with great doubt since he simultaneously advocated for the most conservative choices in the judiciary and yet got characterized as “not a conservative” because he refused to stick to the ideological playbook in terms of what to say and how to say it.

As President, he has had his work fettered to some degree by a fake Russia-meddling conspiracy that never disappears from the news feeds. This, even as he steadily does what few presidents in modern history have done – fulfilling campaign promises one after another (as this piece shows, even his detractors have had to admit this).

Newt Gingrich has presented a piece that illustrates the nature of the establishment campaign against Donald Trump, characterized as the actions of the “Deep State”. In it, he explains the complexity of this matter is because it is actually FIVE issues, or scandals, that drive this, not just one.

Here are those specific scandals, in brief:

1. The Clintons have been breaking the law and getting away with it at least since Hillary Clinton made nearly $100,000 from a $1,000 investment in cattle futures in 1978-1979. For 40 years the Clintons have acted as though there were no laws that applied to them. They have surrounded themselves with lawyers and simply muscled their way through every scandal. The scale of Clinton illegal activity is so large and so widespread that no one has been able to fully describe it – although Peter Schweizer made a pretty good start with his book “Clinton Cash.”

2. The extraordinary deep state defense of Hillary Clinton, combined with the systematic avoidance of exposing and dealing with her illegal behaviors while protecting her staff members when they support and participate in her illegality, is beyond anything we have seen in American history.

3. The calculated effort to undermine and discredit then-candidate and now-President Donald Trump is actually a continuation of a deep anti-Republican bias in the Justice Department. This Justice Department tradition is well catalogued in Sidney Powell’s stunning book, “Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice.”

If you have any illusions about the Justice Department’s objectivity, keep in mind that employees of this department gave 97 percent of their 2016 campaign donations to Hillary Clinton – while the department was supposedly investigating her for illegally using a private email server to send and receive classified information as secretary of state. With each passing week, we are learning more about the extraordinary abuses of power designed to undermine President Trump and punish his supporters (a direct contrast to the treatment of Clinton and her staff). The aggressive abuse of power has led both Alan Dershowitz and former Clinton adviser Mark Penn to warn that limitless police power is a danger to all of us.

4. The scandal of the deep state resistance to accountability and transparency has also been astounding. As a career deep state member, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has consistently resisted inquiries by Congress. Documents requested by the Senate Judiciary Committee were heavily redacted for supposed national security reasons – which turned out to have nothing to do with national security (including the fact that the FBI had spent $70,000 on a conference table).

Meanwhile, more than 1 million documents were withheld from the House Judiciary Committee for so long that the committee had to issue a subpoena. The reason for this deep state resistance is simple. Transparency is going to get a lot of people in trouble – and it goes to the very top. When Lisa Page wrote Peter Strzok in September 2016, “POTUS wants to know everything,” there is good reason to believe President Obama was the one she was referring to as POTUS. If President Obama wanted to know everything, given the way his White House worked, it is very likely his senior adviser Valerie Jarrett knew everything. The more we learn, the bigger the scandal web gets.

5. Panic is breaking out among senior people who engaged in illegal activities because they thought President Hillary Clinton would protect them. Suddenly, they find themselves in danger of criminal charges. That is why people like former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan grow increasingly hysterical in their TV appearances.

Newt goes on to say that when all this is revealed, he would expect there to be quite a reckoning in Washington, DC. It is certainly one of the most visible examples of intra-governmental collusion in history. This is the real story, not the fantasy about “interference from foreign powers.”

