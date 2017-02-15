5 results of Michael Flynn’s resignation

From Russia, Iran and China to the Democrats and the MSM. Here's what you need to know.

Michael Flynn’s extraordinary resignation, less than a month after Donald Trump took office has shocked the political establishment in the US. But what are the wider implications for the US and wider world?

1. Trump’s War Against MSM and The Deep State Will Continue

The proximate cause leading to Flynn’s resignation were anonymous leaks given to msm, including the stridently anti-Trump Washington Post. If anything, Trump who has made his disdain for mainstream media abundantly clear, will now be all the more vociferous in his attacks on the old guard.

Flynn’s resignation also makes it clear that Trump’s enemies want not only to make his life difficult in terms his ability to govern, they want to actively ‘divide and conquer’ his cabinet and his advisers.

Knowing Trump, he will not take this lightly. He ought to be even more on guard against such attacks and meet them head on.

2. For Russia, Nothing Changes

Michael Flynn was supposedly brought down due to the ‘scandal’ of speaking with Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. In reality, the intelligence agencies said that there was nothing illegal about the conversation and the official reason for Flynn’s resignation is because he apparently withheld certain information/aka lied to the President and Vice President about the nature of the conversations.

Russia has said that the matter is an internal US issue that they have no comment on. Trump’s views on Russia will likely remain unchanged after this event, as nothing thus far has changed his personal rhetoric on Russia.

Likewise, none of Trump’s anti-Russian advisers are likely to change course in any way because of Flynn.

Whether Trump can make good on his intention to have better relations with Russia is as big a question mark as it has ever been.

3. Iran

I’m not sure how the phrase ‘pass the popcorn’ translates into Farsi, but I’m sure if one were to go to Tehran at this very moment I’d soon find out.

In a matter of weeks, Michael Flynn has gone from ‘putting Iran on notice’ to handing in his resignation notice. There will be more than a slight air of vindication in the Iranian government, who have accused Trump’s administration of being amateurish.

Although Trump himself has taken a hard line against Iran, it should be noted that even Defence Secretary James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis has taken a more restrained approach to Iran vis-à-vis the former National Security Advisor.

Iran is not out of the woods yet, but a major anti-Iranian is now gone. This is good for Iran and for those who do not want yet another American-led war on a sovereign state.

4. South China Sea Conflict

Flynn, like Steve Bannon is known for being in the anti-China camp. But as Trump’s recent climb down on challenging the One China Policy confirms, America has no leg to stand on when it comes to attempts to box China into a corner over the Sea China Sea dispute. Trump’s appointment of Terry Branstad, a personal friend of President Xi Jinping, as US ambassador to Beijing was an early sign that Trump’s China rhetoric was smoke and mirrors, all designed to create a better trade environment.

If anything, Trump’s business acumen will mean better relations with China than that produced by Obama’s school-boy and girl ideologues.

The Chinese realise this and furthermore, they know that they have the upper hand in dealing with the US in more ways than one, both economically and in respect of the South China Sea. Flynn’s departure simply confirms what was received wisdom before the resignation.

5. The Democrats

Donald Trump’s biggest enemy is not Iran, Mexico or China. His enemy is the Democratic Party and the Republican neo-cons who in terms of foreign policy are Democrats in all but name. The war party, the big state party, the globalist party will now be given copious amounts of air time by their comrades in the fake stream media where they will try and destroy Trump’s credibility by making more of the Flynn resignation than what it actually was.

The fact that someone from Russia was a component in bringing Flynn down will send the Dems into full neo-McCarthy mode. Trump must silence his opposition from the White House in the same way he did when running for office.

He must use social media to expose the corruption, deceit, militarism and incompetence of his opposition and he also ought to do interviews with his allies in new media whether it be Breitbart, Alex Jones or any regionals conservative or libertarian talk shows.

Trump has many allies in new media, he will be wise not to forget that.