1984 Biden. MSM silence, Kherson & Zaporozhye. Ukraine command angry. Boris Kettle-nomics. Update 1

1984 Biden. MSM silence, Kherson & Zaporozhye. Ukraine command angry. Boris Kettle-nomics. Update 1
Alex Christoforou

waine
waine
September 2, 2022

Those dastardly Russians didn’t play ball, and the Zelensky hollywood script went for a burton. if this idea WAS BUFFOON BORIS’S, he should be taken to the Hague as a war criminal.

1
Reply
waine
waine
September 2, 2022

Bori’s big idea for the energy crisis, BUY A NEW KETTLE. if I hadn’t seen this on the telly I would have said it was propaganda. what a idiot.

1
Reply

