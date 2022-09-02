The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
1984 Biden. MSM silence, Kherson & Zaporozhye. Ukraine command angry. Boris Kettle-nomics. Update 1
Topic 682
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
[ JOIN US ]
I get paid more than $92 to $150 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $24000 from this without having online working skills .
Here is I started.…………>> http://Www.HomeCash1.Com
Those dastardly Russians didn’t play ball, and the Zelensky hollywood script went for a burton. if this idea WAS BUFFOON BORIS’S, he should be taken to the Hague as a war criminal.
Bori’s big idea for the energy crisis, BUY A NEW KETTLE. if I hadn’t seen this on the telly I would have said it was propaganda. what a idiot.