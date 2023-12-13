U.S. will be forever damned for its solitary support of the U.S.-Israel ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Among all the world’s countries, only the U.S. consistently backs the ethnic cleansing of Gaza that’s being done by Israeli troops and American weapons and intelligence.

Two days that will live in infamy will be this December 9th and December 12th: the U.S. Government was the only veto among the 15 votes on 9 December 2023 in a U.N. Security Council resolution for a ceasefire of the Israel-U.S. ethnic cleansing starvations and bombing to eliminate all Gazans from Gaza; and, then, on 13 December 2023 the U.S. was joined by only 9 other countries in a U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) vote AGAINST demanding this ceasefire — the other 9 nations (all being U.S. colonies or ‘allies’) against it were Austria, Czechia, Guatemala, Israel, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, and Paraguay.

An additional 23 nations abstained in order not to become punished by the U.S. regime: Argentina, Bulgaria, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Malawi, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, Palau, Panama, Romania, Slovakia, South Sudan, Togo, Tonga, Ukraine, UK, and Uruguay. (They too are U.S. colonies but not as totally under U.S. control.)

The 193-nation UNGA vote on December 12th was: 10 against, 23 abstaining, and 153 for, the genocide-ceasefire resolution.

On the same day as the UNGA vote, U.S. President Joe Biden said “Israel’s security can rest on the United States, but right now it has more than the United States. It has the European Union, it has Europe, it has most of the world supporting them”, but he hypocritically also warned Israel’s Government not to continue exterminating the Gazans: “They’re starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place”(Biden using there the passive voice “that takes place” — pretending that Israel and the United Sgtates Government aren’t the perpetrators of this crime. And also he hypocritically publicly warned Israel’s Natanyahu, “Don’t make the same mistakes we made in 9/11. There’s no reason we had to be in a war in Afghanistan. There’s no reason we had to do so many things that we did.” He didn’t mention that he, Biden himself, had been a leader in the U.S. Senate, pushing, and voting there, for each of those policies (including the lie-based invasion/destruction of Iraq) that he now publicly condemns (as-if those hadn’t been his policies). Biden enables Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Gaza but publicly criticizes it, and he does this knowing that his own Democratic Party voters aren’t intelligent enough to recognize that he’s a con-man fooling them, nor ethical enough to despise the ethnic-cleansing campaign that their own U.S. Government provides crucial armaments, bombs, and intelligence services to. Furthermore, America’s voters are tragically trapped, because no U.S. Presidential candidate is condemning Biden’s partnership-in-crime with Israel’s Government to ethnically cleanse, exterminate or drive out, all Gazans.

So, the U.S. Government will forever be damned for its solitary support of the U.S.-Israel ethnic cleansing of Gaza. Once the crime has been completed, there will be far less denial of who did it than there was when Jews were the main victims of a genocide (in the Holocaust) instead of its main perpetrators (such as Israelis now are).

