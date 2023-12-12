Tusk, Poland PM. EU, Russia asset steal. US General to Kiev, avoid defeat. China, enough is enough

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The verdict is in from Mike Johnson. No more funding for Ukraine as long as Biden keeps waving illegal immigrants into the U.S. with no restraints.
America needs to split up. The day of this Monolithic Monstrosity is over. It should have split up a long time ago, but Sneaky Abe Lincoln, America’s first great War Monger and War Criminal, prevented that. Time to fix it!!