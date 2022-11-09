in Latest

122 Countries Ranked on Workplace-Happiness

Eric Zuesse

The following is part of the Gallup Global Emotions 2022 report, which is “based on nearly 127,000 interviews with adults in 122 countries and areas in 2021 and early 2022.”

Gallup’s accompanying article, “Global Study Reveals Most Workers Enjoy What They Do”, says:

Many of the countries where the most workers enjoy what they do — with at least 94% of people saying they feel this way about their jobs — also have some of the highest scores on Gallup’s Positive Experiences Index. For example, El Salvador, where 97% of workers claim to enjoy their work, also ranks in the top five countries with the highest positive daily experiences.

Although at least half of the workers in the countries that rank toward the bottom of the global list do claim to enjoy what they do, at least one in three workers in these countries do not. Afghanistan (56%) and Lebanon (53%), two countries in severe crises that also have the highest scores on Gallup’s 2021 Negative Experience Index, reported the lowest work enjoyment, with nearly one in two workers not enjoying the work they do.

The similarities between high work enjoyment and positive experiences, and lower work enjoyment and negative experiences, suggest a relationship between day-to-day emotional experiences (including enjoyment) and enjoyment at work. This suggests that there are between-country cultural differences that also factor into the likelihood that an individual enjoys their work and feels positive experiences in their day-to-day lives.

To explain these rankings might be impossible, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that they don’t make sense, even if in ways that we don’t understand. A thought-provoking 2008 article by Cynthia Wolterding at Transitions Abroad, “The Happiest Country”, opened:

This is no country for kvetches. 56% of the population consider themselves to be “very happy” — more than any other country in the world. Add to that another 37% who affirm they are “quite happy” and all that’s left is a piddling, puling minority of misfits, malingerers and malcontents. No, this is not, as you might expect, some isolated mountain Shangri La, like Bhutan, or a socialist utopia, like Denmark, and it’s certainly not the United States (39% very happy) or the U.K., where only a pitiful 4.1% of its citizenry claim to be very happy, thank you very much.

Descending through layers of fleecy cumulous clouds, from my window seat on the plane I caught a glimpse of pristine beaches, lush scenery, soaring volcanoes and all the trappings of a tropical paradise — but experience tells me that nights of tropical splendor oft lead to trouble in paradise. Still, I am confident that I have not been suckered into this trip by mere promotional patter from a tourist brochure; I am here on a sociological expedition of sorts, to confirm experientially the veracity of the above cited  statistics, which are based on hard scientific evidence documented by the World Values Survey in 2008, a worldwide investigation of socio-cultural and political change conducted by teams of social scientists from prestigious universities in more than 80 countries, a serious academic endeavor that determined impartially and empirically that the Happiest Country in the World is…El Salvador. …

I was dazzled and a wee bit terrified because I had been to El Salvador before, at a time when it was not known as the happiest country on earth. In fact, I had lived there for almost a decade during the 80s and 90s when El Salvador was chiefly known as the country that invented death squads. A civil war ravaged the nation leaving 80,000 dead, and when the war finally ended in 1992, demobilized soldiers turned into mobsters armed with surplus M-16s terrorized the citizenry, along with tattooed gang members deported from South Central LA. My most vivid memories of El Salvador were of days spent spread-eagled on the kitchen floor while guerrillas manned a machine gun nest a few feet from my house and, a few years later, feeling the cold snout of a handgun prod my temple in a hold-up that turned out to be a case of mistaken identity: the bandidos had followed the wrong taxi. … [But things aren’t nearly that bad now.]

Content just to be alive. It must be encoded in their DNA — there is no other plausible explanation for why Salvadorans are so obscenely cheerful against all good sense, in spite of all rational evidence. Years ago, before the war, before the crime wave and kidnappings and gang wars, El Salvador was advertised in its brochures as the “country with a smile”. There didn’t seem to be much to smile about back then and not a helluva lot to smile about now, even though the country is no longer run by wealthy oligarchs and military dictators.

The per capita income is about $5,000 a year, but 45% of the GNP is concentrated in pockets of the richest fifth of the population. A large share of the GNP comes from relatives who immigrated to the States “mojado” (wetback) and struggle to send dollars home from their wages cleaning houses and tending the gardens of McMansions they will never live in. The murder rate is five times that of Detroit.

Maybe happiness is more determined by how far you’ve come than by where you are. But, then again: maybe sunny places tend to produce sunny dispositions. Who knows? Nobody, yet.

Anyway: here are the rankings, which are calculated by Persol Holdings from surveys in 122 countries for Gallup, on the question: “Do you enjoy the work you do in your job every day, or not?” and ranked by the % “Yes” v. “No” — as indicated at:

https://www.persol-group.co.jp/en/sustainability/well-being/worlddata

© PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Q1: “Do you enjoy the work you do in your job every day, or not?”

RANKS:

    1

    Republic of El Salvador

    96.5%

    2

    Republic of Indonesia

    96.0%

    3

    Republic of Panama

    95.9%

    4

    Republic of Nicaragua

    95.6%

    5

    Kingdom of Cambodia

    94.8%

    6

    Swiss Confederation

    94.5%

    7

    Republic of Paraguay

    93.9%

    8

    Republic of Honduras

    93.9%

    9

    Kingdom of Denmark

    93.6%

    10

    United Mexican States

    93.5%

    11

    Republic of Colombia

    93.5%

    12

    People’s Republic of Bangladesh

    93.4%

    13

    Republic of Mauritius

    93.4%

    14

    Republic of Austria

    93.1%

    15

    Republic of the Philippines

    92.9%

    16

    Republic of Tajikistan

    92.6%

  17

    Mongolia

    92.2%

    18

    Republic of Iceland

    91.9%

    19

    Republic of Ecuador

    91.8%

    20

    Republic of Peru

    91.8%

    21

    Republic of Finland

    91.8%

    22

    Kingdom of Thailand

    91.5%

    23

    Kingdom of Belgium

    91.4%

    24

    Republic of Senegal

    91.4%

    25

    Republic of Malta

    91.0%

    26

    Plurinational State of Bolivia

    91.0%

    27

    Kingdom of the Netherlands

    90.8%

    28

    Federative Republic of Brazil

    90.5%

    29

    Dominican Republic

    90.5%

    30

    Republic of Estonia

    90.3%

    31

    Republic of Costa Rica

    90.2%

    32

    Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

    90.1%

    33

    Lao People’s Democratic Republic

    89.8%

    34

    Portuguese Republic

    89.8%

    35

    Republic of Poland

    89.3%

    36

    Kingdom of Sweden

    89.0%

    37

    Socialist Republic of Viet Nam

    89.0%

    38

    Romania

    88.8%

    39

    Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

    88.8%

    40

    Republic of Chile

    88.7%

    41

    Republic of Uzbekistan

    88.5%

    42

    Republic of Bulgaria

    87.7%

    43

    Federal Republic of Germany

    87.4%

    44

    Republic of Slovenia

    87.3%

    45

    Kingdom of Norway

    87.2%

    46

    Argentine Republic

    87.1%

    47

    Kingdom of Spain

    86.9%

    48

    Oriental Republic of Uruguay

    86.9%

    49

    Republic of Lithuania

    86.8%

    50

    Republic of Togo

    86.7%

    51

    Republic of Latvia

    86.5%

    52

    New Zealand

    86.0%

    53

    Italian Republic

    85.7%

    54

    Republic of the Union of Myanmar

    85.7%

    55

    Republic of North Macedonia

    85.5%

    56

    Slovak Republic

    85.5%

    57

    Republic of Moldova

    85.3%

    58

    Malaysia

    85.1%

    59

    United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

    84.3%

    60

    Republic of Benin

    84.3%

    61

    Republic of Guinea

    84.1%

    62

    Republic of Mozambique

    83.2%

    63

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    83.2%

    64

    French Republic

    83.0%

    65

    Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

    81.8%

    66

    Kingdom of Morocco

    81.5%

    67

    Republic of Kosovo

    81.1%

    68

    Kyrgyz Republic

    81.1%

    69

    Ireland

    80.7%

    70

    Republic of Cote d’Ivoire

    80.7%

    71

    Gabonese Republic

    80.6%

    72

    Republic of Kazakhstan

    80.6%

    73

    Republic of Mali

    80.5%

    74

    Republic of Armenia

    80.2%

    75

    Ukraine

    80.2%

    76

    United States of America

    80.2%

    77

    Burkina Faso

    80.1%

    78

    State of Israel

    80.0%

    79

    Hellenic Republic

    79.6%

    80

    Republic of Cyprus

    79.6%

    81

    Canada

    79.4%

    82

    Republic of Singapore

    79.1%

    83

    Republic of Kenya

    79.1%

    84

    Republic of Ghana

    78.8%

    85

    Hungary

    78.8%

    86

    Republic of Albania

    78.6%

    87

    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

    78.5%

    88

    People’s Republic of China

    77.9%

    89

    Republic of Cameroon

    77.7%

    90

    Republic of South Africa

    77.3%

    91

    Republic of Namibia

    77.2%

    92

    Russian Federation

    77.1%

    93

    Australia

    76.0%

    94

    United Arab Emirates

    75.9%

    95

    Jamaica

    75.5%

    96

    Republic of Congo

    74.9%

    97

    Republic of Croatia

    74.9%

    98

    Republic of Serbia

    74.6%

    99

    United Republic of Tanzania

    74.5%

    100

    Republic of Iraq

    74.5%

    101

    Republic of Uganda

    73.6%

    102

    Islamic Republic of Pakistan

    73.0%

    103

    Japan

    72.8%

    104

    Czech Republic

    72.8%

    105

    Federal Republic of Nigeria

    72.1%

    106

    India

    71.6%

    107

    Georgia

    71.3%

    108

    Islamic Republic of Iran

    70.1%

    109

    Hong Kong

    69.4%

    110

    Jordan

    67.5%

    111

    Republic of Malawi

    65.7%

    112

    Republic of Korea

    65.3%

    113

    People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria

    64.6%

    114

    Taiwan

    64.3%

    115

    Republic of Zambia

    63.5%

    74.3%

    116

    Republic of Zimbabwe

    61.8%

    117

    Republic of Tunisia

    60.6%

    118

    Arab Republic of Egypt

    60.1%

    119

    Republic of Turkey

    59.9%

    120

    Republic of Sierra Leone

    56.5%

    121

    Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

    56.4%

    122

    Lebanese Republic

    52.7%

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Report

vasily
vasily
November 9, 2022

wow… it must be a slow news day… if the duran is just copy-pasting articles from the web now

Eric Zuesse
Eric Zuesse
Author
Reply to  vasily
November 9, 2022

Gallup didn’t post the rankings; I didn’t just “copy-paste”; none of the online articles from Gallup gave those rankings; those rankings were hidden from the public, but I found them and it’s very important information, so I presented it, and furthermore I contextualized it. I don’t care whether some people aren’t interested in this extremely important information, but I am, and I made it public for others who are interested in these rankings. Try to find elsewhere the facts that this article contains — for example, that America scored #76 out of 122 on this. Only here is the complete… Read more »

