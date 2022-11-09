122 Countries Ranked on Workplace-Happiness

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The following is part of the Gallup Global Emotions 2022 report, which is “based on nearly 127,000 interviews with adults in 122 countries and areas in 2021 and early 2022.”
Gallup’s accompanying article, “Global Study Reveals Most Workers Enjoy What They Do”, says:
Many of the countries where the most workers enjoy what they do — with at least 94% of people saying they feel this way about their jobs — also have some of the highest scores on Gallup’s Positive Experiences Index. For example, El Salvador, where 97% of workers claim to enjoy their work, also ranks in the top five countries with the highest positive daily experiences.
Although at least half of the workers in the countries that rank toward the bottom of the global list do claim to enjoy what they do, at least one in three workers in these countries do not. Afghanistan (56%) and Lebanon (53%), two countries in severe crises that also have the highest scores on Gallup’s 2021 Negative Experience Index, reported the lowest work enjoyment, with nearly one in two workers not enjoying the work they do.
The similarities between high work enjoyment and positive experiences, and lower work enjoyment and negative experiences, suggest a relationship between day-to-day emotional experiences (including enjoyment) and enjoyment at work. This suggests that there are between-country cultural differences that also factor into the likelihood that an individual enjoys their work and feels positive experiences in their day-to-day lives.
To explain these rankings might be impossible, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that they don’t make sense, even if in ways that we don’t understand. A thought-provoking 2008 article by Cynthia Wolterding at Transitions Abroad, “The Happiest Country”, opened:
This is no country for kvetches. 56% of the population consider themselves to be “very happy” — more than any other country in the world. Add to that another 37% who affirm they are “quite happy” and all that’s left is a piddling, puling minority of misfits, malingerers and malcontents. No, this is not, as you might expect, some isolated mountain Shangri La, like Bhutan, or a socialist utopia, like Denmark, and it’s certainly not the United States (39% very happy) or the U.K., where only a pitiful 4.1% of its citizenry claim to be very happy, thank you very much.
Descending through layers of fleecy cumulous clouds, from my window seat on the plane I caught a glimpse of pristine beaches, lush scenery, soaring volcanoes and all the trappings of a tropical paradise — but experience tells me that nights of tropical splendor oft lead to trouble in paradise. Still, I am confident that I have not been suckered into this trip by mere promotional patter from a tourist brochure; I am here on a sociological expedition of sorts, to confirm experientially the veracity of the above cited statistics, which are based on hard scientific evidence documented by the World Values Survey in 2008, a worldwide investigation of socio-cultural and political change conducted by teams of social scientists from prestigious universities in more than 80 countries, a serious academic endeavor that determined impartially and empirically that the Happiest Country in the World is…El Salvador. …
I was dazzled and a wee bit terrified because I had been to El Salvador before, at a time when it was not known as the happiest country on earth. In fact, I had lived there for almost a decade during the 80s and 90s when El Salvador was chiefly known as the country that invented death squads. A civil war ravaged the nation leaving 80,000 dead, and when the war finally ended in 1992, demobilized soldiers turned into mobsters armed with surplus M-16s terrorized the citizenry, along with tattooed gang members deported from South Central LA. My most vivid memories of El Salvador were of days spent spread-eagled on the kitchen floor while guerrillas manned a machine gun nest a few feet from my house and, a few years later, feeling the cold snout of a handgun prod my temple in a hold-up that turned out to be a case of mistaken identity: the bandidos had followed the wrong taxi. … [But things aren’t nearly that bad now.]
Content just to be alive. It must be encoded in their DNA — there is no other plausible explanation for why Salvadorans are so obscenely cheerful against all good sense, in spite of all rational evidence. Years ago, before the war, before the crime wave and kidnappings and gang wars, El Salvador was advertised in its brochures as the “country with a smile”. There didn’t seem to be much to smile about back then and not a helluva lot to smile about now, even though the country is no longer run by wealthy oligarchs and military dictators.
The per capita income is about $5,000 a year, but 45% of the GNP is concentrated in pockets of the richest fifth of the population. A large share of the GNP comes from relatives who immigrated to the States “mojado” (wetback) and struggle to send dollars home from their wages cleaning houses and tending the gardens of McMansions they will never live in. The murder rate is five times that of Detroit.
Maybe happiness is more determined by how far you’ve come than by where you are. But, then again: maybe sunny places tend to produce sunny dispositions. Who knows? Nobody, yet.
Anyway: here are the rankings, which are calculated by Persol Holdings from surveys in 122 countries for Gallup, on the question: “Do you enjoy the work you do in your job every day, or not?” and ranked by the % “Yes” v. “No” — as indicated at:
Q1: “Do you enjoy the work you do in your job every day, or not?”
RANKS:
1
Republic of El Salvador
96.5%
–
2
Republic of Indonesia
96.0%
–
3
Republic of Panama
95.9%
–
4
Republic of Nicaragua
95.6%
–
5
Kingdom of Cambodia
94.8%
–
6
Swiss Confederation
94.5%
–
7
Republic of Paraguay
93.9%
–
8
Republic of Honduras
93.9%
–
9
Kingdom of Denmark
93.6%
–
10
United Mexican States
93.5%
–
11
Republic of Colombia
93.5%
–
12
People’s Republic of Bangladesh
93.4%
–
13
Republic of Mauritius
93.4%
–
14
Republic of Austria
93.1%
–
15
Republic of the Philippines
92.9%
–
16
Republic of Tajikistan
92.6%
– 17
Mongolia
92.2%
–
18
Republic of Iceland
91.9%
–
19
Republic of Ecuador
91.8%
–
20
Republic of Peru
91.8%
–
21
Republic of Finland
91.8%
–
22
Kingdom of Thailand
91.5%
–
23
Kingdom of Belgium
91.4%
–
24
Republic of Senegal
91.4%
–
25
Republic of Malta
91.0%
–
26
Plurinational State of Bolivia
91.0%
–
27
Kingdom of the Netherlands
90.8%
–
28
Federative Republic of Brazil
90.5%
–
29
Dominican Republic
90.5%
–
30
Republic of Estonia
90.3%
–
31
Republic of Costa Rica
90.2%
–
32
Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
90.1%
–
33
Lao People’s Democratic Republic
89.8%
–
34
Portuguese Republic
89.8%
–
35
Republic of Poland
89.3%
–
36
Kingdom of Sweden
89.0%
–
37
Socialist Republic of Viet Nam
89.0%
–
38
Romania
88.8%
–
39
Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
88.8%
–
40
Republic of Chile
88.7%
–
41
Republic of Uzbekistan
88.5%
–
42
Republic of Bulgaria
87.7%
–
43
Federal Republic of Germany
87.4%
–
44
Republic of Slovenia
87.3%
–
45
Kingdom of Norway
87.2%
–
46
Argentine Republic
87.1%
–
47
Kingdom of Spain
86.9%
–
48
Oriental Republic of Uruguay
86.9%
–
49
Republic of Lithuania
86.8%
–
50
Republic of Togo
86.7%
–
51
Republic of Latvia
86.5%
–
52
New Zealand
86.0%
–
53
Italian Republic
85.7%
–
54
Republic of the Union of Myanmar
85.7%
–
55
Republic of North Macedonia
85.5%
–
56
Slovak Republic
85.5%
–
57
Republic of Moldova
85.3%
–
58
Malaysia
85.1%
–
59
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
84.3%
–
60
Republic of Benin
84.3%
–
61
Republic of Guinea
84.1%
–
62
Republic of Mozambique
83.2%
–
63
Bosnia and Herzegovina
83.2%
–
64
French Republic
83.0%
–
65
Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
81.8%
–
66
Kingdom of Morocco
81.5%
–
67
Republic of Kosovo
81.1%
–
68
Kyrgyz Republic
81.1%
–
69
Ireland
80.7%
–
70
Republic of Cote d’Ivoire
80.7%
–
71
Gabonese Republic
80.6%
–
72
Republic of Kazakhstan
80.6%
–
73
Republic of Mali
80.5%
–
74
Republic of Armenia
80.2%
–
75
Ukraine
80.2%
–
76
United States of America
80.2%
–
77
Burkina Faso
80.1%
–
78
State of Israel
80.0%
–
79
Hellenic Republic
79.6%
–
80
Republic of Cyprus
79.6%
–
81
Canada
79.4%
–
82
Republic of Singapore
79.1%
–
83
Republic of Kenya
79.1%
–
84
Republic of Ghana
78.8%
–
85
Hungary
78.8%
–
86
Republic of Albania
78.6%
–
87
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
78.5%
–
88
People’s Republic of China
77.9%
–
89
Republic of Cameroon
77.7%
–
90
Republic of South Africa
77.3%
–
91
Republic of Namibia
77.2%
–
92
Russian Federation
77.1%
–
93
Australia
76.0%
–
94
United Arab Emirates
75.9%
–
95
Jamaica
75.5%
–
96
Republic of Congo
74.9%
–
97
Republic of Croatia
74.9%
–
98
Republic of Serbia
74.6%
–
99
United Republic of Tanzania
74.5%
–
100
Republic of Iraq
74.5%
–
101
Republic of Uganda
73.6%
–
102
Islamic Republic of Pakistan
73.0%
–
103
Japan
72.8%
–
104
Czech Republic
72.8%
–
105
Federal Republic of Nigeria
72.1%
–
106
India
71.6%
–
107
Georgia
71.3%
–
108
Islamic Republic of Iran
70.1%
–
109
Hong Kong
69.4%
–
110
Jordan
67.5%
–
111
Republic of Malawi
65.7%
–
112
Republic of Korea
65.3%
–
113
People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria
64.6%
–
114
Taiwan
64.3%
–
115
Republic of Zambia
63.5%
74.3%
–
116
Republic of Zimbabwe
61.8%
–
117
Republic of Tunisia
60.6%
–
118
Arab Republic of Egypt
60.1%
–
119
Republic of Turkey
59.9%
–
120
Republic of Sierra Leone
56.5%
–
121
Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
56.4%
–
122
Lebanese Republic
52.7%
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
