122 Countries Ranked on Workplace-Happiness

The following is part of the Gallup Global Emotions 2022 report, which is “based on nearly 127,000 interviews with adults in 122 countries and areas in 2021 and early 2022.”

Gallup’s accompanying article, “Global Study Reveals Most Workers Enjoy What They Do”, says:

Many of the countries where the most workers enjoy what they do — with at least 94% of people saying they feel this way about their jobs — also have some of the highest scores on Gallup’s Positive Experiences Index. For example, El Salvador, where 97% of workers claim to enjoy their work, also ranks in the top five countries with the highest positive daily experiences.

Although at least half of the workers in the countries that rank toward the bottom of the global list do claim to enjoy what they do, at least one in three workers in these countries do not. Afghanistan (56%) and Lebanon (53%), two countries in severe crises that also have the highest scores on Gallup’s 2021 Negative Experience Index, reported the lowest work enjoyment, with nearly one in two workers not enjoying the work they do.

The similarities between high work enjoyment and positive experiences, and lower work enjoyment and negative experiences, suggest a relationship between day-to-day emotional experiences (including enjoyment) and enjoyment at work. This suggests that there are between-country cultural differences that also factor into the likelihood that an individual enjoys their work and feels positive experiences in their day-to-day lives.

To explain these rankings might be impossible, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that they don’t make sense, even if in ways that we don’t understand. A thought-provoking 2008 article by Cynthia Wolterding at Transitions Abroad, “The Happiest Country”, opened:

This is no country for kvetches. 56% of the population consider themselves to be “very happy” — more than any other country in the world. Add to that another 37% who affirm they are “quite happy” and all that’s left is a piddling, puling minority of misfits, malingerers and malcontents. No, this is not, as you might expect, some isolated mountain Shangri La, like Bhutan, or a socialist utopia, like Denmark, and it’s certainly not the United States (39% very happy) or the U.K., where only a pitiful 4.1% of its citizenry claim to be very happy, thank you very much.

Descending through layers of fleecy cumulous clouds, from my window seat on the plane I caught a glimpse of pristine beaches, lush scenery, soaring volcanoes and all the trappings of a tropical paradise — but experience tells me that nights of tropical splendor oft lead to trouble in paradise. Still, I am confident that I have not been suckered into this trip by mere promotional patter from a tourist brochure; I am here on a sociological expedition of sorts, to confirm experientially the veracity of the above cited statistics, which are based on hard scientific evidence documented by the World Values Survey in 2008, a worldwide investigation of socio-cultural and political change conducted by teams of social scientists from prestigious universities in more than 80 countries, a serious academic endeavor that determined impartially and empirically that the Happiest Country in the World is…El Salvador. …

I was dazzled and a wee bit terrified because I had been to El Salvador before, at a time when it was not known as the happiest country on earth. In fact, I had lived there for almost a decade during the 80s and 90s when El Salvador was chiefly known as the country that invented death squads. A civil war ravaged the nation leaving 80,000 dead, and when the war finally ended in 1992, demobilized soldiers turned into mobsters armed with surplus M-16s terrorized the citizenry, along with tattooed gang members deported from South Central LA. My most vivid memories of El Salvador were of days spent spread-eagled on the kitchen floor while guerrillas manned a machine gun nest a few feet from my house and, a few years later, feeling the cold snout of a handgun prod my temple in a hold-up that turned out to be a case of mistaken identity: the bandidos had followed the wrong taxi. … [But things aren’t nearly that bad now.]

Content just to be alive. It must be encoded in their DNA — there is no other plausible explanation for why Salvadorans are so obscenely cheerful against all good sense, in spite of all rational evidence. Years ago, before the war, before the crime wave and kidnappings and gang wars, El Salvador was advertised in its brochures as the “country with a smile”. There didn’t seem to be much to smile about back then and not a helluva lot to smile about now, even though the country is no longer run by wealthy oligarchs and military dictators.

The per capita income is about $5,000 a year, but 45% of the GNP is concentrated in pockets of the richest fifth of the population. A large share of the GNP comes from relatives who immigrated to the States “mojado” (wetback) and struggle to send dollars home from their wages cleaning houses and tending the gardens of McMansions they will never live in. The murder rate is five times that of Detroit.

Maybe happiness is more determined by how far you’ve come than by where you are. But, then again: maybe sunny places tend to produce sunny dispositions. Who knows? Nobody, yet.

Anyway: here are the rankings, which are calculated by Persol Holdings from surveys in 122 countries for Gallup, on the question: “Do you enjoy the work you do in your job every day, or not?” and ranked by the % “Yes” v. “No” — as indicated at:

1

Republic of El Salvador

96.5%

–

2

Republic of Indonesia

96.0%

–

3

Republic of Panama

95.9%

–

4

Republic of Nicaragua

95.6%

–

5

Kingdom of Cambodia

94.8%

–

6

Swiss Confederation

94.5%

–

7

Republic of Paraguay

93.9%

–

8

Republic of Honduras

93.9%

–

9

Kingdom of Denmark

93.6%

–

10

United Mexican States

93.5%

–

11

Republic of Colombia

93.5%

–

12

People’s Republic of Bangladesh

93.4%

–

13

Republic of Mauritius

93.4%

–

14

Republic of Austria

93.1%

–

15

Republic of the Philippines

92.9%

–

16

Republic of Tajikistan

92.6%

– 17

Mongolia

92.2%

–

18

Republic of Iceland

91.9%

–

19

Republic of Ecuador

91.8%

–

20

Republic of Peru

91.8%

–

21

Republic of Finland

91.8%

–

22

Kingdom of Thailand

91.5%

–

23

Kingdom of Belgium

91.4%

–

24

Republic of Senegal

91.4%

–

25

Republic of Malta

91.0%

–

26

Plurinational State of Bolivia

91.0%

–

27

Kingdom of the Netherlands

90.8%

–

28

Federative Republic of Brazil

90.5%

–

29

Dominican Republic

90.5%

–

30

Republic of Estonia

90.3%

–

31

Republic of Costa Rica

90.2%

–

32

Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

90.1%

–

33

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

89.8%

–

34

Portuguese Republic

89.8%

–

35

Republic of Poland

89.3%

–

36

Kingdom of Sweden

89.0%

–

37

Socialist Republic of Viet Nam

89.0%

–

38

Romania

88.8%

–

39

Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

88.8%

–

40

Republic of Chile

88.7%

–

41

Republic of Uzbekistan

88.5%

–

42

Republic of Bulgaria

87.7%

–

43

Federal Republic of Germany

87.4%

–

44

Republic of Slovenia

87.3%

–

45

Kingdom of Norway

87.2%

–

46

Argentine Republic

87.1%

–

47

Kingdom of Spain

86.9%

–

48

Oriental Republic of Uruguay

86.9%

–

49

Republic of Lithuania

86.8%

–

50

Republic of Togo

86.7%

–

51

Republic of Latvia

86.5%

–

52

New Zealand

86.0%

–

53

Italian Republic

85.7%

–

54

Republic of the Union of Myanmar

85.7%

–

55

Republic of North Macedonia

85.5%

–

56

Slovak Republic

85.5%

–

57

Republic of Moldova

85.3%

–

58

Malaysia

85.1%

–

59

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

84.3%

–

60

Republic of Benin

84.3%

–

61

Republic of Guinea

84.1%

–

62

Republic of Mozambique

83.2%

–

63

Bosnia and Herzegovina

83.2%

–

64

French Republic

83.0%

–

65

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

81.8%

–

66

Kingdom of Morocco

81.5%

–

67

Republic of Kosovo

81.1%

–

68

Kyrgyz Republic

81.1%

–

69

Ireland

80.7%

–

70

Republic of Cote d’Ivoire

80.7%

–

71

Gabonese Republic

80.6%

–

72

Republic of Kazakhstan

80.6%

–

73

Republic of Mali

80.5%

–

74

Republic of Armenia

80.2%

–

75

Ukraine

80.2%

–

76

United States of America

80.2%

–

77

Burkina Faso

80.1%

–

78

State of Israel

80.0%

–

79

Hellenic Republic

79.6%

–

80

Republic of Cyprus

79.6%

–

81

Canada

79.4%

–

82

Republic of Singapore

79.1%

–

83

Republic of Kenya

79.1%

–

84

Republic of Ghana

78.8%

–

85

Hungary

78.8%

–

86

Republic of Albania

78.6%

–

87

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

78.5%

–

88

People’s Republic of China

77.9%

–

89

Republic of Cameroon

77.7%

–

90

Republic of South Africa

77.3%

–

91

Republic of Namibia

77.2%

–

92

Russian Federation

77.1%

–

93

Australia

76.0%

–

94

United Arab Emirates

75.9%

–

95

Jamaica

75.5%

–

96

Republic of Congo

74.9%

–

97

Republic of Croatia

74.9%

–

98

Republic of Serbia

74.6%

–

99

United Republic of Tanzania

74.5%

–

100

Republic of Iraq

74.5%

–

101

Republic of Uganda

73.6%

–

102

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

73.0%

–

103

Japan

72.8%

–

104

Czech Republic

72.8%

–

105

Federal Republic of Nigeria

72.1%

–

106

India

71.6%

–

107

Georgia

71.3%

–

108

Islamic Republic of Iran

70.1%

–

109

Hong Kong

69.4%

–

110

Jordan

67.5%

–

111

Republic of Malawi

65.7%

–

112

Republic of Korea

65.3%

–

113

People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria

64.6%

–

114

Taiwan

64.3%

–

115

Republic of Zambia

63.5%

74.3%

–

116

Republic of Zimbabwe

61.8%

–

117

Republic of Tunisia

60.6%

–

118

Arab Republic of Egypt

60.1%

–

119

Republic of Turkey

59.9%

–

120

Republic of Sierra Leone

56.5%

–

121

Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

56.4%

–

122

Lebanese Republic

52.7%

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

