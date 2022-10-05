As America’s Republican Party veers to Putin, its Democratic Party veers to Hitler.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Here is a frame from a video that youtube removed (at Ukraine’s request) in which a member of the U.S.-installed Ukrainian Parliament answers, at 12:46, a reporter’s question, by blurting out “Heil Hitler”:

Here’s the opening of a Daily Mail article:

“Shocking pictures from inside neo-Nazi military camp reveal recruits as young as SIX are being taught how to fire weapons (even though there’s a ceasefire)”

• Azov battalion, the far-right militia defending the port city of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, runs the course for children

• During the week-long course, they teach so-called ‘Azovets’ how to fire weapons and survive in a conflict zone

• Camp comes under command of Andriy Biletsky, who once admitted that the battalion ‘do not like ceasefire at all’

• Conflict broke out in April 2014, when separatists rebelled against rule of Kiev’s new Western-looking government

By STEPH COCKROFT FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 18:10 EST, 12 August 2015 | UPDATED: 03:20 EST, 13 August 2015

The U.S. CIA armed (and still does) the Azov Battalion (now called the Azov Regiment).

Biletsky has been explicit about his ideology: “Social Nationalism is based on a number of fundamental principles that clearly distinguish it from other right-wing movements. This triad is: socialism, racism, imperialism.” He defines: “I. Socialism. We fight to create a harmonious national community.” And: “II. Racism. All our nationalism is nothing — just a castle in the sand — without reliance on the foundation of blood Races.” And: “III. Imperialism. … The task of the present generation is to create a Third Empire [a Ukrainian Third Reich] — Great Ukraine.” He teaches this not only to his troops but to Ukraine’s children. A French TV documentary, “Ukraine — Masks of the Revolution”, interviewed him. Ukraine objected to the documentary, so it was removed from youtube.

The people who control the U.S. Government, which installed and controls today’s Ukrainian Government, are no longer unified about the racist-fascists, or “nazis,” that their agents who run America’s Government have emplaced in control over Ukraine’s Government.

Political partisanship in America has finally reached the point where it might endanger the previous foreign-policy unanimity of America’s billionaires, who essentially own both Parties and their respective news-media to choose and “get out the vote” for their respective nominees on election-days. No issues have been even nearly as bipartisan between their two Parties as foreign-affairs issues have been — for example, the unanimity typically reaches above 95% on sanctions legislation, to punish Russia, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, and other countries that they want to “regime-change” (take over) — but, now, their previous bipartisanship on these issues is beginning to break down. The news-media of the Democratic Party still predominantly portray the Azov Battalion and other nazi Ukrainian organizations as being freedom-fighters, champions of democracy, but the news-media of the Republican Party are even beginning to portray Ukraine’s nazis as being Ukraine’s nazis, and are beginning to handle those nazis as providing them an opportunity to gain politically with American voters against Democratic Party billionaires’ nominees, by exposing those Democratic nominees’ support for Ukraine’s nazis.

On October 5th, the anonymous author of the “Moon of Alabama” website headlined “Media Hide Fascist Ideology Of Ukrainian Militia Which Visit Congress” and summarized, quoted from, and linked to, dozens of recent mainstream U.S. news-stories that now are presenting as heroes the Hitler-modelled Ukrainian White-power-nationalist, rabidly anti-Russian, Azov Battalion. For example, the (Democratic Party’s) New York Times issued, on October 4th, “Released Azov commanders have an emotional reunion with family members in Turkey.” Their London bureau’s Senior Editor Enjoli Liston, who had previously worked at the U.S.-&-UK billionaires’ rabidly anti-Russian newspaper The Guardian, portrayed the Azov Battalion as heroic avatars of freedom. On 27 September 2022, a Republican-Party news-site, News Punch, headlined “Rep. Adam Schiff Greets Ukraine Neo-Nazis in US Capitol: ‘They Are So Brave’,” and reported that the Democratic Party’s leader in the House hearings against the Republican Trump in Russiagate, Adam Schiff, was now welcoming as heroes, leaders of the nazi Azov Battalion.

As recently as 16 December 2021, the United States was one of only two countries, the other being Ukraine, that voted against a General Assembly resolution to condemn “Nazism, neo‑Nazism, and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.” Most of America’s other-than-Ukraine ‘allies’ — or vassal-nations — simply abstained, including: UK, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, South Korea, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Latvia, Japan, Ireland, Iceland, Hungary, Greece, Germany, Georgia, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Czechia, Cyprus, Croatia, Canada, Bulgaria, Belgium, and a few smaller countries. The “Vote summary” showed: “Yes: 130 | No: 2 | Abstentions: 51 | Non-Voting: 10 | Total voting membership: 193.” Consequently, without any question, the world’s leading pro-nazi country (at least its billionaires who control that country) is: America, and there is no close second (since Ukraine is so obviously controlled by the U.S. regime).

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

