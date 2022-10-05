US Col. Richard Black Asks: Did U.S/NATO Blow up the Nord Stream Pipelines?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Incredibly important assessment by a former U.S. senator. U.S. Col. Richard Black discusses the escalation of the war in Ukraine along with the explosion of Nord Stream 1 & 2, most likely a U.S./NATO operation.

Col. Black has been included in both the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) and Myrotvorets kill-lists. He is there with such notable figures as Scott Ritter, Ray McGovern, John Mearsheimer, Roger Waters, and others. The fact that the list exists and is tolerated by the world’s leading international organizations and governments is a travesty of free speech and justice.

It is not in a time of peace, but in times of war, such as now, that the right and duty to tell the truth most matter. Names continue to be added to the now-infamous Ukrainian “kill lists.” Journalists continue to suffer injury, death threats, harassment and ostracism. A few elected officials and others have spoken out, but the United States Congress and parliaments of Europe have been mute. People in the trans-Atlantic nations ask, “Why are we spending tens of billions we don’t have in a war that we don’t want?”And with the Nordstream pipeline explosions, credibility of the political elites is at an all-time low.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report