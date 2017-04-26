Wonderful allies – Turkey bombs US-backed coalition forces in Syria

Turkey has signaled its intention to pursue its own aims in Syria regardless of the desires of Europe or the US

Turkey is once again proving itself a loyal friend, neighbor, and ally by attacking the Kurdish forces which are part of the US-backed coalition fighting in Syria.

Rather than ally with the legal Syrian government and Russia to destroy ISIS, the Pentagon evidently prefers to continue its 6-year failed regime change operation against Damascus which has wrought nothing but ruin and death in the country.

But they sure have a motley crew with which to do it – ranging from the hardcore Wahabist extremists like Al-Nusra Front to the treacherous Turks.

Turkish leader Recep Erdogan makes a horrible ally, flooding Europe with migrants and spewing invective at the West at the same time as he helps them destroy the middle east. But Turkey has its own plans for Syria – where it used to hold imperial sway – and it is far better positioned to influence events than the far off Europeans and Americans.

From Southfront today: