Watch Trey Gowdy UNLOAD on Clinton-shill Adam Schiff (VIDEO)

Representive Gowdy refuses to tolerate Democrat offensive against the justification for his own investigation into political gaming in the FBI
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 hours ago

on

329 Views

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina), unloaded on his Democrat counterpart California Representative Adam Schiff on Thursday. He essentially called the Democrat congressman a liar and a fraud, stating multiple scenarios in which this appears to be the case.

Representative Gowdy blasting session was on Fox News’ “Hannity”, a special edition program that was not actually hosted by the program’s namesake. Instead, the fill-in host Jason Chaffetz pointed out that FBI Agent Peter Strzok might not comply with a subpoena to testify before a public round of questioning before the House Judiciary Committee early next week. In a link to a CNN-hosted interview with Mr. Strzok’s attorney Aitan Goelman, Mr. Goelman maintained that to testify before this committee would be to testify before “a chance for Republican members of the House to preen and posture before their most radical conspiracy-minded constituents.”

This was the setup for the question that Mr. Chaffetz asked, noting that further, Democrat Representative Schiff referred to Rep. Gowdy as “one of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse”, in reference to the Hillary Clinton / FBI email / collusion / bias scandal. In an exchange with CNN host Wolf Blitzer, Mr. Schiff had this to say:

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA).: Sadly here, we have all too many members of Congress willing to prostrate themselves before the executive and give him anything he wants.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN Host: You want to name names which members of Congress are in this cult-like group that you — that you’re suggesting?

SCHIFF: Well, you know, the four horsemen of this apocalypse have been Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy, Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan. They have been leading the charge basically to require the Justice Department to give them materials that can be leaked or fed or misrepresented like the infamous Nunes memorandum in the service of the President.

This and other similar interviews on CNN have been used by Mr. Schiff to paint a picture of President Trump as an extremely viable suspect in some nefarious wrongdoing, with the greatest emphasis being on RussiaGate, but the overall feel being that President Trump is an absolute crook and criminal.

To give credit to the consistency of this attack, it is presented in a very calm, “reasonable” sounding way, and it is certainly by no accident that a great number of Americans believe this narrative enough to be easily stirred up by activist forces on that side of the debate, as we have seen in recent events such as the immigration protests and riots.

However, Mr. Gowdy was having none of it:

Gowdy said under the leadership of Adam Schiff you would never know anything about Peter Strzok, the people who funded the infamous Trump dossier, Hillary Clinton’s involvement in the Benghazi disaster, and more.

“Let me tell you this about Adam,” Gowdy began. “Adam’s had a terrible last couple of years. He wanted to be the attorney general under Hillary Clinton and no one in the country worked harder to protect her than Adam Schiff.”

“He wanted to be the head of the CIA. He wanted to run for California and the run for Senate and the People’s Republic of California, but he couldn’t win either of those seats. So, now, now, he wants to be the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Speaking of the apocalypse, Adam Schiff wants to be the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee,” he said.

“If you ever have — I don’t know — a couple of three months with nothing else to do, I want you to go back, Jason, and think of all the things you would not know if you had taken Adam Schiff’s advice. You wouldn’t know the whole — the spontaneous reaction to a video was a hoax in Libya. You would never have read the first Chris Stevens email. You wouldn’t know that Hillary Clinton had this unique email arrangement with herself because Adam Schiff did everything in his power to keep you from finding out,” Gowdy continued.

“You wouldn’t know about the dossier. You wouldn’t know who funded it. You wouldn’t know it was used in a court proceeding. You wouldn’t know about Strzok and Page. In fact, you wouldn’t even be having the show tonight. You wouldn’t be having the show about Strzok and Page if Adam Schiff had had his way.

So, look, if they secede from the Union and President Maxine Waters wants to make him the attorney general in California, more power to him. Otherwise, I don’t think anybody on my side of the aisle gives much of a damn what Adam Schiff thinks,” Gowdy finished.

But he actually was not finished. Representative Gowdy spoke further, noting that Special Agent Peter Strzok, an ardent anti-Trump person whose bias has now been revealed through the investigation headed by Devon Nunes, was involved in three of the most politically critical investigations in recent times. The FBI, said Rep. Gowdy, has tried to portray itself with an “above the political fray” image, however the recent House investigation revealed a radically different truth.

“He was on the Clinton probe, and then in July, not only was he on the Russia probe pre-Mueller. He was the lead agent on the Russia probe pre-Mueller. So, in July of 2016, we just got through Jim Comey with that unprecedented press conference and three weeks later, he’s working on Donald Trump’s campaign in the Russia probe. I think that group was then transposed over on to the Russia probe, and then many of them were transposed to the Mueller probe. I would give Mueller credit for this. The moment he found out about these texts, he got rid of Peter Strzok,” Gowdy explained the timeline.

“So he never should have been on any of these three probes,” the chairman said. “If the animus was enough to kick him up when you found it, the animus should have been enough to kick him off when he said it, which was early in 2016. Completely the wrong person. The FBI’s reputation. Look, there are lots and lots of fantastic FBI agents, 99.9 percent of them. But to pick this person, and not just him, Lisa Page, and other people heretofore not identified FBI agents. Do you remember when Jim Comey, I think you were in the committee when Jim Comey said the FBI didn’t give a hoot about politics.”

“Go read these texts. They gave a lot more than a hoot about who is going to be the Democrat nominee and whether Donald Trump would win,” Gowdy concluded.

Trump on stage CRUSHES critics who say he should not meet with Putin (Video)

Trump is 100% correct when he says he and Putin “might even end up having a good relationship.” They should strive for better relations.
Alex Christoforou

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 7, 2018

By

US President Trump was in Montana on Thursday rallying his base before his upcoming summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16th.

Trump blasted those in the DC swamp and on mainstream media news who are highly critical of his decision to meet with Putin, saying that “it’s a good thing” to have good relations with all nations, including Russia, and that Putin himself is “fine.”

Expect the “Russian stooge” and “puppet of Putin” hysteria from globalist, neo-liberal idiots to hit code level 12 anytime now.

Check out the video and see not only how Trump is approaching his meeting with Putin as a good thing (with no fear of the Mueller “Russiagate” hoax)…but judging by the cheers from the massive crowd, Trump exposes how little the average American cares for the “evil Russia” lies, opting for dialogue and better relations with Russia.

The July 16 meeting, between the two leaders is the first time they will sit down together that won’t be taking place on the sidelines of any other event, like a G20 summit.

Trump debunked the fake news narrative that he is  “angry” at NATO and cozying up to Russia in some kind of act of spite towards the outdated, bloated security alliance, that America funds. Trump insisted that it’s completely normal to seek mutually beneficial relations with all countries, and he is 100% correct.

Trump told the cheering crowd in Great Falls…

“I am meeting with President Putin next week and getting along — let me tell you, getting along with Russia and getting along with China and getting along with other countries is a good thing. It’s not a bad thing. It’s a good thing.”

POTUS also dismissed the notion that the meeting with Putin will hurt US interests due to his purported diplomatic ineptitude. Trump may speak in simple terms, but he has clearly shown (as with his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un) that he understands geo-political issues quite well.

“Well, Putin is highly prepared. And Trump, will he be prepared for the meeting? Trust me, we’ll do just fine.”

Trump slammed the DC swamp creatures and their mainstream media mouthpieces as “bad people” that are spreading “fake news.”

In what will be seen as the greatest of all sins in today’s Russophobic America, Trump said that he and Putin “might even end up having a good relationship.”

“But they’re going ‘will President Trump be prepared? You know, President Putin is KGB.’ And this and that. You know what? Putin’s fine.”

Via RT

Trump has been taking heat for his planned summit with Putin, with Democrats presenting it as the ultimate proof of his collusion with the Kremlin, despite the fact that the ongoing investigation led by FBI Special Council Robert Mueller has uncovered no trace of that.

Trump has been branded “traitor-in-chief” on Twitter for agreeing to meet the Russian leader, and his visit has been called an “unconditional surrender” to his supposed puppet-master.

Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton, who recently returned from a visit to Moscow, was forced to address the allegations, saying that claims that “a meeting between President Trump and President Putin would somehow prove some nexus between Trump campaign and the Kremlin” is “complete nonsense.”

Trump is not the only one who has come under fire but also a group of Republican Senators who arrived in Russia for preparatory talks. Democratic party supporters have argued that their visit, which extended to July 4, also amounts to treason, as they “chose” to spend Independence Day in Russia.

‘She’s too Catholic’ – Liberal left attacks Supreme Court frontrunner Amy Coney Barrett (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 46.
Alex Christoforou

Published

17 hours ago

on

July 7, 2018

By

US President Donald Trump is said to have narrowed his SCOTUS pick down to just three candidates.

Bloomberg is reporting that President Trump has narrowed down his list of potential Supreme Court candidates to three federal appeals court judges: Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Raymond Kethledge. Among these three candidates, Trump is said to favor: Kavanaugh and Kethledge, according to two insiders.

POTUS Trump has reportedly interviewed at least seven candidates to replace justice Anthony Kennedy. Trump said he will announce his nominee on July 9th, and the White House aims to have Kennedy’s successor confirmed in time for the court’s next session in October.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a look at one of Trump’s top picks to replace Anthony Kennedy, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett is a devout Catholic and a mother of seven children…and for these very reasons the establishment liberal left, and their mainstream media mouthpieces, have launch a full scale attack on her reputation and competency to hold the highest legal position in the United States.

Bloomberg reports…

The confirmation process promises to be a fight. As soon as Kennedy announced his retirement plans in late June, Democrats mobilized against Trump’s eventual pick, arguing that anyone he selects would help roll back abortion rights, Affordable Care Act protections, same-sex marriage and scores of other decisions that have shaped modern America while ruling in favor of corporations and against under-represented minorities.

According to Zerohedge even though Democrats pulled out the so-called “nuclear option” back in 2013 to make it easier to push through presidential nominees, Republicans’ slim 51-49 advantage means that the success of Trump’s nominee will turn on a handful of moderate votes from Senators like Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski and her moderate peers like Susan Collins of Maine are wary of approving a justice who would support the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

With Republicans holding just a 51-49 advantage in the Senate, the fate of the nominee will turn on a handful of Senate outliers in both parties — Republicans who support abortion rights and Democrats who don’t.

Barrett, 46, is currently on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals after being nominated by Trump in mid-2017 and confirmed in October. Before joining the bench, she was a professor at Notre Dame Law School, her alma mater, and two decades ago, clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Like four of the five Christians on the court, Barrett is a Roman Catholic. If confirmed, she would be the fifth woman to join the court and one of four currently on the court.

Zerohedge reports…

Responding to a question about Barrett during an interview on Air Force One last month, Trump praised her profusely, calling her “an outstanding woman.” Meanwhile, hobbyist forecasters placing bets in the online market see Kavanaugh as the frontrunner, with Kethledge representing a close second.

Kavanaugh, 53, is a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Washington DC circuit who has a background in politics. Before he was nominated to the Washington DC circuit court back he was Bush’s White House staff secretary and worked for Bush during the 2000 Florida vote recount. He also played a lead role in drafting Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr’s 1998 report on Bill Clinton. He is a Yale Law School graduate.

Syria is calling its people home

The government will provide security and safety for its citizens in the recaptured areas

Published

19 hours ago

on

July 6, 2018

By

Now that the Syrian government has liberated the majority of terrorist held areas, the government is calling on its citizens who have fled from the violence to return home. The government is offering security to its citizens in those liberated areas and is also calling on the international community to contribute towards the voluntary efforts of Syrians to return to their homeland. According to the UN Human Rights Council, millions have fled the Middle Eastern country in order to get away from the violence and fighting between terrorist organizations, often funded, armed, and trained by Western interests, and Syria’s government forces, backed by Russian air support.

Press-TV reports:

The Syrian government has called on its citizens who have fled the conflicts in the country to return to their homes as the majority of areas have been liberated from terrorist groups.

An official source at the Syrian foreign ministry told SANA on Tuesday that the government will provide security and safety for its citizens in the recaptured areas.

The official also called on the international community and humanitarian organizations to facilitate the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their country.

According to the UN human rights office and refugee agency UNHCR, 270,000 people have fled the recent fighting in the southwestern province of Dara’a.

Two weeks ago, Syria began the operation to recapture Dara’a, which together with the provinces of Quneitra and Suwaida, forms the Arab country’s southern tip. During the push, the government first tried to clinch surrender deals with the terrorists before staging anti-terror operations.
According to UNHCR spokesman Andre Mahecic, an estimated 40,000 Syrians have gathered near the border with Jordan, which already hosts 650,000 registered Syrian refugees.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UNHCR urged Jordan to open its border to the displaced Syrians.

“We call on the Jordanian government to keep its border open and for other countries in the region to step up and receive the fleeing civilians,” UN human rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a news briefing.

The crisis in Syria, which flared in March 2011, has so far claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and displaced nearly half of the Arab country’s population within or out of its borders.

The UNHCR has registered over 5.6 million Syrian refugees overseas, including 3.5 million in Turkey and others mainly in Lebanon, Jordan and Germany.

Now that the Europeans have reached an agreement that EU countries no longer need to take in migrants, work to prevent secondary migration, and is set on detaining them, a policy of voluntary deportation can be met with receptivity from the Syrian government, which is declaring that it wants its people back. With a safe environment to return to, Europe can realize a decreased migration flow from Syria and, at the same time, send back a healthy number of those who have not already integrated into European society, and who have a will to return to their homeland. In a way, this would suit the interests of the Europeans, who are facing a heightened political tension over migrants, and the interests of Syria. Now, if the Europeans will stop bombing the place, they might even be able to do even better with this.

Trending