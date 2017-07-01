Latest, News

Trump SLAMS Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough AGAIN

Adam Garrie 99
The media war in the US is not going to end any time soon...if ever.

In spite of the public furore over a Tweet from this week where Donald Trump laid into his on-air critics Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, he is showing no signs of backing down.

Trump just Tweeted this, restating his disapproval of the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Days ago he Tweeted the following,

It seems that in spite of renewed tensions over North Korea and next week’s long awaited meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump cannot resist going after his primary domestic nemesis, the dishonest mainstream media.

Just prior to his most recent Tweet about Morning Joe, he hit out at his all time favourite target CNN, saying,

Trump’s media war is not going to end any time soon.

