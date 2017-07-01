Trump SLAMS Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough AGAIN

The media war in the US is not going to end any time soon...if ever.

In spite of the public furore over a Tweet from this week where Donald Trump laid into his on-air critics Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, he is showing no signs of backing down.

Trump just Tweeted this, restating his disapproval of the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Days ago he Tweeted the following,

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

It seems that in spite of renewed tensions over North Korea and next week’s long awaited meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump cannot resist going after his primary domestic nemesis, the dishonest mainstream media.

Just prior to his most recent Tweet about Morning Joe, he hit out at his all time favourite target CNN, saying,

I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Trump’s media war is not going to end any time soon.