Trump SKEWERS Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough in no holds barred Tweet

This is one of Trump's more pointed Tweets since taking office. The White House has subsequently defended Trump's remarks.

Donald Trump has slammed the daughter of former anti-Russian US National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski in one of his most scathing Tweets since becoming POTUS.

READ MORE: Zbigniew Brzezinski: Death of an anti-Russian terrorist

Mika Brzezinski co-hosts the MSNBC current affairs show Morning Joe along with Joe Scarborough. The show’s anti-Trump bias has not been lost on The Donald himself.

Trump Tweeted the following aimed at Scarborough and Brzezinski.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

This classic Trump put-down of a woman who has generally adopted the anti-Russian policies of her father will be sure to stir the pot in Washington D.C.

While Nikki Haley prepares to go to war with Syria, it seems that Donald Trump is busy with his war of words against his domestic opponents.

White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee has defended the Tweet saying,