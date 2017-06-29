Latest, News

Trump SKEWERS Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough in no holds barred Tweet

This is one of Trump's more pointed Tweets since taking office.

Donald Trump has slammed the daughter of former anti-Russian US National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski in one of his most scathing Tweets since becoming POTUS.

READ MORE: Zbigniew Brzezinski: Death of an anti-Russian terrorist

Mika Brzezinski co-hosts the MSNBC current affairs show Morning Joe along with Joe Scarborough. The show’s anti-Trump bias has not been lost on The Donald himself.

Trump Tweeted the following aimed at Scarborough and Brzezinski.

This classic Trump put-down of a woman who has generally adopted the anti-Russian policies of her father will be sure to stir the pot in Washington D.C.

While Nikki Haley prepares to go to war with Syria, it seems that Donald Trump is  busy with his war of words against his domestic opponents.

