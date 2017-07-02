Trump on MSM: “I’m President and they’re not”

Donald Trump has used a speech at the Kennedy Centre honouring veterans to give an incredibly strongly worded statement about the mainstream media.

It has become clear that both sides in what is an open information war and not going to give up. Trump and his supporters in the alt-media, in addition to his political base are now set to be permanently at odds with the mainstream liberal media as well as the political and elite classes in America.

During his speech Trump said,

“The fake media is trying to silence us, but we will not let them. The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House. But I’m president, and they’re not. The fact is the press has destroyed themselves because they went too far. Instead of being subtle and smart, they used a hatchet. And the people saw right it right from the beginning. The dishonest media will never keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our great American people”.

The media war is very much on. It is unprecedented in modern US history for a sitting President to openly declare that he wishes large sectors of the mainstream media to economically collapse. Judging by their falling ratings, it seems that many in America and the wider world agree with Trump.