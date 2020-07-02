The Flynn scandal and how the Russiagate began

Former speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich gives a very interesting interview with journalist and author Lee Smith. Details from this interview totally validates information previously given by The Duran. For any one looking for more bits to the big puzzle of the deep state inner workings, this interview is a must. Nevertheless, credit to The Duran who seems to have hit the target first. Keep up the good work.
Most people had never heard the name General Michael Flynn before he made a deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller to plead guilty to a felony count of “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI. Why did Michael Flynn pose a threat to President Obama’s legacy and why was he made to pay for it? Newt’s guest is author, Lee Smith.
Newt’s World Episode 92: The Flynn Scandal – Part 1: How Russiagate Began
Destroying Flynn was taken right of the Clinton (politics of personal destruction) playbook. Unfortunately, Trump blinked and gave him up without a fight, leading to the rest of his term being run on his back foot (playing defense), with Flynn having to deal with the bolsheviks remaining at DOJ. That is where weakness and lack of conviction will get you in a chief executive.