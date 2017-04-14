Russia’s main broadcaster Channel 1, has decided not to show this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The decision has been made after Ukraine, who hosts this year’s contest, has decided to ban Russia’s entrant Yulia Samoilova, a wheel-chair bound singer, from entering Ukraine.

The decision was a low-political move by the fascist regime in Kiev who have defied protests from the European Broadcasting Union (no relationship with the European Union). The EBU which organises the song contest insisted that the event remain apolitical.

But to celebrate this year’s theme of diversity, Ukraine has decided to ban a disabled singer from Russia because she had the ‘audacity’ to participate in concerts in Russia, including in the Russian Republic of Crimea.