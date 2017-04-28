Russia condemns illegal Israeli attack on Syria

Yesterday, Israeli jest attacked a munitions arsenal near Damascus airport. It was said to be used by Hezbollah who are fighting as part of the Syrian led anti-terrorist coalition.

Russia has condemned the move as an illegal attack on a sovereign state.

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said,

“We continue to consider that all countries need to refrain from any kind of actions that lead to an increase in tension in this already restive region and call for respect of the sovereignty of Syria”.

This was echoed by a statement from Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova who stated,

“Moscow condemns acts of aggression against Syria”.

She also said that the unprovoked attack constituted,

“Gross violations of Syrian sovereignty, no matter how they are justified, are unacceptable”.

The attack on Damascus airport was followed the next day by an Israeli downing of an alleged Syrian drone over the Golan Heights, an internationally recognised part of Syria that Israel has illegally occupied since 1967.