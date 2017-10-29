Roger Stone permanently banned from Twitter, after blasting CNN’s Don Lemon as a “Piece of Sh*t”

Article first appeared on RPT.

First it was RT and Sputnik. Then Wikileaks. Now it’s conservative analyst Roger Stone.

Yesterday Twitter, under pressure from the US Congress and Deep State, made the decision to remove all RT and Sputnik ads from its platform.

The Duran noted…

Expect Facebook and YouTube to follow suite in short order. After banning RT and Sputnik’s ads from social media, the profiles will also be deemed in violation of terms. It is a slippery slope and we have just entered a fast descent into Deep State censorship.

Conservative political analyst Roger Stone was permanently suspended from Twitter after launching a series of sharp tweets against CNN host Don Lemon Friday evening.

Below are Stone’s tweets to Don Lemon (via The Gateway Pundit).

Below is a partial screen shot of Stone’s tweets (via Reddit )…

GQ’s politics Keith Olbermann suggested Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suspend Stone over the messages…

“Hey @jack, how is @RogerJStoneJr’s account not

suspended

after this public, homophobic attack?”

Hey @jack, how is @RogerJStoneJr’s account not suspended after this public, homophobic attack? pic.twitter.com/B3HbqvLcBg — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 28, 2017

Sure enough, come Saturday, Roger Stone’s account was suspended.

Buzzfeed’s David Mack says the suspension is permanent…

“Sources tell me Roger Stone’s suspension from Twitter is permanent. He spent last night attacking CNN reporters.”

Sources tell me Roger Stone’s suspension from Twitter is permanent. He spent last night attacking CNN reporters. pic.twitter.com/qPdKNQzpBR — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 28, 2017

The hypocrisy is obvious. Arthur Schwartz pointed out that while Stone has been banned, neo-liberal pundit Olbermann still tweets…

“Twitter banned Roger Stone after he used some foul language & verbally attacked a CNN anchor. But this genius is still around. Weird.”

Twitter banned Roger Stone after he used some foul language & verbally attacked a CNN anchor. But this genius is still around. Weird. pic.twitter.com/A0InFdwIfx — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 29, 2017

Jack Posobiec confirmed Stone’s ban was permanent, as all his followers had been removed…

“Update: Twitter has removed all followers from Roger Stone and permanently banned him, per his chief of staff”