WORLD FIRST: 360-degree video technology lets you see every side of Pyongyang

Aram Pan of Singapore has been granted special permission to take a 360-degree video in the skies above North Korea’s capital of Pyongyang. Pan stated that DPRK authorities were happy to grant him permission when they understood that there was no political narrative that would accompany his video-shoot. Pan simply wanted to use the new technology above a city that has historically offered fewer international photography opportunities than other capitals.

Pan was flown above Pyongyang in a small aircraft where he took the video capturing the major landmarks and new districts of North Korea’s capital.

You can watch the video below. In order to get the full effect just tilt and pan the image using your finger or mouse.