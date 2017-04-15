Questions emerge over official death count in MOAB drop

How can anyone do a body count in a destroyed tunnel system?

Questions have been raised over the official death toll from the America MOAB drop on tunnels in Afghanistan used by ISIS. The tunnels were originally built by the CIA to aid anti-Soviet Mujaheddin fighters during the Soviet Afghan War which was fought between 1979 and 1989.

The original figure released by the United States said that 36 ISIS fighters had been killed.

However, the BBC has reported that 90 ISIS fighters have been killed while the Independent Journal Review puts the death toll at more than 100.

By contrast, ISIS claims that ZERO of its fighters were killed, not that ISIS is a reliable source of statistics.

Many however, have challenged how any death toll could be accurately ascertained given the apparent logistical impossibility of doing a body count in a pulverised tunnel system, shortly after its destruction.

@AP How did they count 36 bodies in 24 hours if all the tunnels collapsed under the earth? — VegasBuckeye75 (@LasVegasBuckeye) April 14, 2017

@AP A #MOAB Bomb weighs more than 10,000 kilograms and contains 8,164 kilograms of explosives. Yet they counted 36 #ISIS rebels?

Total Bullshit! — 🕊️ (@Nexxus7) April 14, 2017

Civilians in areas near the location of the blast have described the ‘horror’ of the event.

Israr Shinwari tells me, he lives 2km far from the area & the blast caused by #MOAB cracked his room's wall & shattered window glasses. — Habib Khan Totakhil (@HabibKhanT) April 14, 2017

Because the United States has failed to explain how they arrived at the original number of 36 dead, more people will doubtlessly question how they arrived at this statistic.

Further explanations are required.