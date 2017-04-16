Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte (still) likes Donald Trump

His remarks came during a speech where he told his audience, "I really think it over before I curse at you".

While many prominent global politicians have expressed their disappointment in Donald Trump’s many recent policy shifts, one world leader is still singing his praises.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been in Qatar where he spoke of his continued admiration for the US President.

Duterte called Trump a ‘realist’ and ‘pragmatic thinker’

He went on to say,

“Trump is profound even if he does not seem to be one. Just like me, I am not that bright but I am very deliberate. I really think it over before I curse at you”.

Duterte then spoke of a phone call he had with Trump shortly after the US election in which Trump told the firebrand Philippines President that he was ‘doing right’.

In spite of Duterte’s deescalation of tensions with China over the China China Sea territorial dispute, a move which the US finds troubling, Duterte seems to still avidly support The Donald even as many of his former supporters desert him.