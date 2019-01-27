Connect with us

Latest

News

Religion

NY Governor defies God with abortion as constitutional right

Andrew Cuomo made abortion legal to a degree not seen before, but the leading Christian communities have been strangely silent.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

7 hours ago

on

119 Views

The title of this piece is honestly not strong enough, but it does state the fact.  New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a major step to promote the willful murder of the unborn by signing into law a measure that allows elective abortion at any stage of a woman’s pregnancy, up to the instant before birth. And if the baby is “accidentally” born alive, it can be killed anyway.

And the Christian community at large, most notably the Greek Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches, have taken zero action other than an open letter about the situation. Rather, the Greek Orthodox Church has said nothing at all to date about this measure, signed into law by one of the recipients of its own highest humanitarian award. The Roman Catholics were slightly more vocal (because anything is more vocal than silence), but their response was muted, when the most severe consequence, excommunication from the Holy Sacrament of Communion, should have been slapped on those that made this law in nothing flat.

So, what happened, exactly?

This measure was incorporated into the Constitution of  New York State itself, making elective abortion a “right.” It features several disturbing aspects which we have quoted radio host Rush Limbaugh on in order to elucidate:

By a vote of 38-24, abortion was voted on in the New York Senate to be added to the New York Constitution as a constitutional right. But wait. We’re just getting started. The New York State Senate yesterday voted 38-24 “to allow nonphysicians to perform abortions.” The New York State Senate voted yesterday 38-24 “to allow abortion through the third trimester.” 

But the pure evil is in the last part of the bill. The New York State Senate voted 38-24 yesterday “to repeal protections for babies that survive abortions.” The abortion business in New York has just been voted on as constitutional by the New York State Senate… [and] killing a baby in New York after it survives an abortion is legal — and was applauded in a standing ovation in the New York State Senate chamber.

This is the culture of death, full-on, in a way that has never been seen before in the United States; maybe not even anywhere else in the civilized world. And this, with the governor of New York supposedly a Roman Catholic. Surely he was against this measure, right?

Wrong.

The governor did not just sign this legislation, he promoted itThe newly reconstructed World Trade Center, destroyed in 2001 by Islamic terrorists, had its crowning spire lit in pink to celebrate this landmark bill. Three bridges in Albany were also so ordered to use pink lighting to commemorate this “victory.”

WTC spire lit pink to celebrate New York as a baby-killer state. Really.

Further, this clip shows the audience reaction to this action.

Governor Cuomo also signed legislation that will ban what has been called “conversion therapy” for minors who are suffering from sexual dysphoria. This is the condition in which a boy or a girl thinks that they are really supposed to be the sex that they aren’t. The process that is designed to help kids actually come to their senses about who they are and get through the crisis that is creating the dysphoria in the first place.

The term “conversion therapy” is rather pejorative, and for the liberals in New York and 14 other states in the US it is a legally sanctioned decision that children suffering from this condition should be allowed to mutilate themselves, acting on the sickness, rather than treating it. “Conversion therapy” brings the idea of “brainwashing” to many American’s minds, and this is such a distasteful premise that even conservative Americans find themselves often unable to argue in any convincing way against it.

What is particularly dire to liberals about this is the estimate that approximately 57,000 troubled kids will receive “conversion therapy” from “a religious or spiritual adviser.” In other words, religious people will try to help people follow the will of God and not go with whatever their brains and bodies are telling them to do.

Well, what religion would do such a thing?

Christians, of course! Especially those who actually still uphold the way of life prescribed by the Church from antiquity: that a family is a mother and a father and children. One man, one woman, and their children.

The LGBT community has dedicated itself to destroying this concept by its own brand of “conversion therapy” through activism, pressure on political leaders and unrelenting attacks on Christian institutions. This activism is far from fringe. Consider how many recent TV programs and concepts feature the idea of a gay or lesbian superhero. And not only is this to be something we just “know” in a vague manner, but we have to see this in action as well.

This is happening because Christianity has lost its salt, so to speak, through its ever-increasing fragmentation and disintegration, resulting in an almost complete loss of doctrinal adherence, and even worse, the inability to create Christian unity across a field of people who basically believe whatever they like and call it “Christian” for some reason.

Those Christian confessions that still uphold the commands from God regarding family and sexuality are declining in number in the United States, with the Eastern Orthodox Christians and some Roman Catholics still holding the line, along with some of the more conservative Protestant groups.

But many so-called “Christian” confessions have adopted the notion that, somehow, God has changed his mind about this and so now same-sex marriage is okay, homosexuality is fine (“we are free to love who we want to love” is the byline for this), and elective abortion is either ignored or blessed. Only the Roman Catholic leaders and Orthodox leaders seem to be honestly committed to keeping the faith as it always was.

But now, sadly, both of these most ancient Christian confessions appears to be giving this sort of behavior a pass.

The Greek Orthodox Church in the United States (Ecumenical Patriarchate) is on record for awarding the Order of St Andrew’s Athenagoras Human Rights Award to Governor Cuomo on October 15, 2016.

This was in response to the projected completion of the new St Nicholas Shrine that was to be built to replace the old St Nicholas Church that was destroyed in the 9/11 attacks.

But that was 2016. This is now January 2019, the church is still not built and the money for it vanished. Additionally the Ecumenical Patriarch is sowing all kinds of problems in Ukraine by authorizing the creation of an “Orthodox Church” which will actually be nothing more than a mouthpiece of depraved western lifestyles as they try to use the Church edifice to force the normalization of gay and lesbian life and paedophilia and drug use upon perhaps the last bastion of dedicated Christians on earth – those in the former Soviet Union’s nations like Ukraine.

This is not the first time the Ecumenical Patriarchate has done this. In 2015 they also awarded their highest award to then-Vice President Joe Biden, who served the most pro-abortion administration in US history. His attitude about abortion was not hidden, as he is on record for promoting it as a senator.

There is no apparent reaction from the Greek Orthodox Church in prominence regarding Governor Cuomo’s decision. The Roman Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Albany, the capital city of New York State, did issue an open letter about this situation which one can read in full, here. We quote an excerpt from it, with added emphasis:

“Although in your recent State of the State address you cited your Catholic faith and said we should “stand with Pope Francis,” your advocacy of extreme abortion legislation is completely contrary to the teachings of our pope and our Church. Once truth is separated from fiction and people come to realize the impact of the bill, they will be shocked to their core…

…Contrary to what its proponents say, the RHA goes far beyond Roe vs. Wade in its aggressive extremism. Granting non-doctors permission to perform abortions does nothing to advance the security and health of women. Condoning coerced or involuntary abortions by repealing criminal sanctions even in cases where a perpetrator seeks to make his partner “un-pregnant” through an act of physical violence does not represent any kind of progress in the choice, safety or health of women. Removing protection for an infant accidentally born alive during an abortion is abject cruelty, something most people of conscience would deem inhumane for even a dog or cat. Finally, allowing late-term abortions is nothing less than a license to kill a pre-born child at will.

The Bishop’s letter also addresses something unusually savage, even for pro-choice politicians. In a speech, the governor pressed the matter even farther, openly condemning conservative points of view when he said the following:

“It’s more about extreme Republicans versus moderate Republicans… You’re seeing that play out in New York. The Republican Party candidates are running against the SAFE Act — it was voted for by moderate Republicans who run the Senate.

“Their problem is not me and the Democrats; their problem is themselves. Who are they? Are they these extreme conservatives who are right-to-life, pro-assault-weapon, anti-gay? Is that who they are? Because if that’s who they are and they’re the extreme conservatives, they have no place in the state of New York, because that’s not who New Yorkers are.”

This is probably one of the first times a political leader of such stature has declared such a condemnatory position, but it is not Mr. Cuomo’s first time saying something like this. He framed the same sentiment recently in another speech, extolling New York as the place where one is welcome if they are any minority, but never addressed or honored the Christian population of his state.

New York State is far from being an exclusively atheist enclave. There are many Christian believers there, many people that do indeed uphold the traditional way of life. So to be openly disinvited by their governor was probably unsettling. Maybe they will take him up on their offer to leave the state.

While the comment from the Roman Catholic bishop is appreciated and on the mark, the apparent sellout of the Greek Orthodox Church – a confession 1,000 years older, and historically far more traditional than any other Christian confession in existence, shows that the problem is very severe. If the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of the US wishes to prove their stand is with Christ and not with the world, they ought to start at least by revoking these Athenogoras Awards given to pro-abortionist leaders.

However, this occurrence with the Greek Orthodox Church is not representative of the sum total of all of the Eastern Orthodox Church. Most of the existing Orthodox jurisdictions exist in former Soviet states which experienced severe religious persecution. Now the Church stands strong in these countries, amazingly so, and the populations of the people who are churchgoers and clergy are strongly outspoken on such matters.

The anti-Christian rhetoric in the United States jumped several notches in the week between January 18 and January 25 this year. It is vital for believers and Church leaders to make their own strong statement, lest their silence be taken as assent for the latest persecution of Christians to continue.

Rush Limbaugh also discussed the matter of why this is happening with one of his listeners. In this exchange shown in transcript format, the radio host, who is not publicly associated with any Christian denomination, nonetheless got it exactly right in this discussion.

RUSH: …To me, it’s the fundamental question: Who in the world could want this? Who in the world could advocate for it. Who in the world could start poisoning young kids’ minds that cues they’re the ones that have to grow up and have the abortions in the first place. What do you have to do to erase the God and the conscience from young people that you get hold of starting at kindergarten? Who would want this and why? What is the possible benefit to this? Particularly —

CALLER: I think it’s what you talked about earlier. They want to erase God right out of their lives, right out of society. They don’t want to answer to a God. They’re void of any kind of wisdom. It just doesn’t make sense at all, and the Bible says, “The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.”

RUSH: Well, now, you’re getting close.

CALLER: Well, take God out of the picture, take God off his rightful throne and leave man to his ways, and we’re gonna end up right where we’re at.

RUSH: So you would say… If I may paraphrase, you would say that part of this is an open-faced defiance of God?

It certainly is. And no nation which does this succeeds for very long.

 

 

 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
1 Comment

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Vera Gottlieb Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Vera Gottlieb
Guest
Vera Gottlieb

The day men can also get pregnant, that is the day when men would have the right to tell a woman what she can/can’t do with her body. I don’t think men will ever be able to endure the pain of giving birth…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 20:11

Latest

“By hook or by crook.” Alexis Tsipras delivers North Macedonia agreement (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 69.
Alex Christoforou

Published

52 mins ago

on

January 27, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a look at the Greek Parliament vote on Friday that delivered the Prespes Agreement and created the nation of The Republic of North Macedonia.

North Macedonia is now on the fast track to enter NATO and the European Union.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

“Greece after Prespes,” via Ekathimerini…

Despite having generated intense confrontation between political parties and painful division in Greek society, the name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia was ultimately endorsed by Parliament. The international community hailed Athens’s institutional move, similar to the way it had welcomed the constitutional revision in Skopje.

Confrontation was intense, and it often veered into extremist territory. Many rallies were organized to protest the Prespes accord. Turnout at these demonstrations was large. It was not just far-right and fascist elements. A large chunk of the protesters were well-meaning patriots. As were the people who stayed home. They weighed the facts through their own prism and decided to back the agreement. No patriots and traitors here. Just different assessments and priorities.

In that context, opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s declaration, in the Economist gala, that he would not call someone a traitor because he supported the Prespes deal, neither would he back the violence we saw recently, was welcome and useful.

For those of us who have followed the Macedonia saga from the very beginning, from the Mitsotakis government and the first mediation efforts of Cyrus Vance, with all the wasted opportunities and the considerable damage to the national interests, the deal represents an honorable compromise. It certainly comes with concessions, some painful, as does every difficult agreement which is the product of hard negotiations, which in this case lasted almost three decades.

A lot was said during the lengthy debate in Parliament – including comments that were over-the-top, excessive or outright false. Most interesting perhaps was the confrontation between two former foreign ministers, Nikos Kotzias and Dora Bakoyannis. Despite their personal differences, their exchange was mainly political, drawing on arguments and evidence. People were able to draw their own conclusions.

Looking back, it would have been better if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis had come to a backstage understanding. It would have helped the country enormously. Also, confidential Foreign Ministry documents and telegrams should not have been made public. But all that cannot be undone.

Now Greece is called upon to handle the day after. And by Greece I mean all Greeks. Tsipras is the prime minister today, but Mitsotakis may be in his place tomorrow. Neither side stayed clear of populism on this. Greece cannot afford any more of that.

A key national goal must be to turn relations with FYROM into the benefit of our country. This means strengthening our friendship and deepening our commercial and economic cooperation. Furthermore, we must capitalize diplomatically on the fact that, for the first time in decades, we have managed to be part of a solution, not a problem.

Politics aside, there’s the impact on society. Ordinary people were divided on an inexcusable level. Hence, another national goal must be to heal the wounds. It won’t be an easy task. The healing process will take time, but it must start without delay. That’s an obligation for politicians, intellectuals and, above all, us in the media.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Russia’s foreign debt at decade low, as economy shifts away from neo-liberal order (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 68.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 27, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a look at how Russia continues to aggressively disengage from the dollar dominated neo-liberal world order. The Russian government has announced that it has cut its foreign debt to decade lows, while boosting national reserves.

Meanwhile the Russian economy moves ever closer to China, in economic and geopolitical spheres.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via RT

Russia’s external debt has fallen by $64.4 billion or 12.4 percent from the beginning of last year, amounting to $453.7 billion as of January 1, 2019 – the lowest level since April 2009, according to Central Bank of Russia data.

All institutional sectors dropped their debts last year, the Central Bank of Russia announced on Monday, adding that other sectors contributed “the most to the country’s external debt contraction,” reducing their indebtedness by $32.3 billion.

The foreign debt has been dropping since mid-2014, when it reached its peak of around $733 billion in the wake US and EU sanctions. Since then, Russia managed to reduce debt by nearly $280 billion to reach the ten year minimum. In the fourth quarter of 2018 alone, the external debt was reportedly reduced by more than $16 billion or some 3.5 percent.

According to macro-statistical data, total external debt payments of non-financial institutions, including principal and interest, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019 will total $21.8 and $10.7 billion respectively.

The regulator said that Russia is expected to repay more than $4.8 billion in debt of 40 of the largest non-financial corporate borrowers in the first quarter of 2019. $800 million dollars is expected to be paid off in January, $772 million in February, and $3.3 billion in March.

Earlier this year, the Central Bank reported that foreign exchange reserves surged for the third consecutive year, boosted by 8.3 percent over the 12 months as of the beginning of 2019. Reserves saw growth of over $468 billion from $432 billion at the beginning of last January.

Moscow has been consistently eliminating its reliance on the greenback. The Central Bank’s latest quarterly report shows Russia has significantly cut the share of the US currency in foreign reserves to a historic low after it converted nearly $100 billion to euros, the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Canada’s Ambassador to China Fired by Technocrats for Defending Reason

The sin of telling the truth involves not only exposing the true agenda behind the arrest of Meng Wanzhou but also showcases who is truly behind it.

Published

6 hours ago

on

January 27, 2019

By

The newest fissures in the Anglo-Canadian Deep State appeared on Saturday January 26 as Canada’s Ambassador to China, John McCallum found that he was out of a job due to the sin of uttering perfectly rational truths during a January 23rd meeting of Chinese journalists in Toronto regarding the extradition case of Huawei’s CFO Wang Meng Wanzhou- who has been held as political prisoner in Canada since December 1, 2018. What were those truths?

First: That President Trump has stated his willingness to intervene in the case if it threatened America’s trade relations with China, and 

Second: That Canada never signed onto those Iran sanctions which involve her case.

It took little more than the blink of an eye for the terrified technocrats steered from the Deep State/Privy Council Office of Ottawa to go into damage control mode reflected in Justin Trudeau’s announcing McCallum’s firing within 3 days, with leaders of the nominal opposition gleefully rejoicing at his sacrifice. However contrary to the deep state’s intention, only more damage to the empire was inflicted by their act since McCallum’s downfall represents the largest of a growing array of structural cracks in the imperial machine which provide both a glimpse into the ugly workings of the British Empire’s operations in North America and also a precursor of the immanent downfall of the Empire itself.

A Jean Chretien-era Cabinet Minister, John McCallum is an old school “practical politician/businessman” whose tendency was to act in Canada’s national interests when war and economic devastation became the obvious outcomes of those brazen imperial agendas endemic in the mindsets of such neo-cons and technocrats as John Bolton, Elliot Abrams or Canada’s PM-handler-in-Chief Chrystia Freeland (1).

The sin of telling the truth, even in the simple manner that he did, involves not only exposing the true agenda behind the arrest of Meng Wanzhou but also showcases who is truly behind it. The “official” British narrative has demanded that Trump be perceived as the anti-Chinese villain of the story and Canada a mere victim doing the bidding of the big bad bully to the south by sacrificing our relationship with China in this arrest. The McCallum case demonstrates that the very opposite is true. Trump wants positive relations with China and the Belt and Road Initiative now lifting billions out of poverty and it is the Deep State which is deeply embedded in Canada which is working to do everything possible to prevent that potential alliance.

Footnote

(1) In her own writings, Rhodes Scholar Freeland has referred to this schism within the elites of the west as that of “bad” Plutocrats vs “good” technocrats- with “good” Plutocrats defined by the likes of her friends Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, or George Soros, who are willing to sacrifice much of their own financial gain under a new system of global governance masquerading under a “Green New Deal” (aka: Malthusian de-population) which she has also championed on record for years. See “The Strange Case of Chrystia Freeland” in Canadian Patriot #11, 2014 for more.

BIO: Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. His works have been published in Executive Intelligence Review, Global Research, Global Times, The Duran, Nexus Magazine, Los Angeles Review of Books, Veterans Today and Sott.net. Matthew has also published the book “The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road” and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org). He can be reached at[email protected]

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending