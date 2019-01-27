NY Governor defies God with abortion as constitutional right

The title of this piece is honestly not strong enough, but it does state the fact. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a major step to promote the willful murder of the unborn by signing into law a measure that allows elective abortion at any stage of a woman’s pregnancy, up to the instant before birth. And if the baby is “accidentally” born alive, it can be killed anyway.

And the Christian community at large, most notably the Greek Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches, have taken zero action other than an open letter about the situation. Rather, the Greek Orthodox Church has said nothing at all to date about this measure, signed into law by one of the recipients of its own highest humanitarian award. The Roman Catholics were slightly more vocal (because anything is more vocal than silence), but their response was muted, when the most severe consequence, excommunication from the Holy Sacrament of Communion, should have been slapped on those that made this law in nothing flat.

So, what happened, exactly?

This measure was incorporated into the Constitution of New York State itself, making elective abortion a “right.” It features several disturbing aspects which we have quoted radio host Rush Limbaugh on in order to elucidate:

By a vote of 38-24, abortion was voted on in the New York Senate to be added to the New York Constitution as a constitutional right.” But wait. We’re just getting started. The New York State Senate yesterday voted 38-24 “to allow nonphysicians to perform abortions.” The New York State Senate voted yesterday 38-24 “to allow abortion through the third trimester.” But the pure evil is in the last part of the bill. The New York State Senate voted 38-24 yesterday “to repeal protections for babies that survive abortions.” The abortion business in New York has just been voted on as constitutional by the New York State Senate… [and] killing a baby in New York after it survives an abortion is legal — and was applauded in a standing ovation in the New York State Senate chamber.

This is the culture of death, full-on, in a way that has never been seen before in the United States; maybe not even anywhere else in the civilized world. And this, with the governor of New York supposedly a Roman Catholic. Surely he was against this measure, right?

Wrong.

The governor did not just sign this legislation, he promoted it. The newly reconstructed World Trade Center, destroyed in 2001 by Islamic terrorists, had its crowning spire lit in pink to celebrate this landmark bill. Three bridges in Albany were also so ordered to use pink lighting to commemorate this “victory.”

Further, this clip shows the audience reaction to this action.

Governor Cuomo also signed legislation that will ban what has been called “conversion therapy” for minors who are suffering from sexual dysphoria. This is the condition in which a boy or a girl thinks that they are really supposed to be the sex that they aren’t. The process that is designed to help kids actually come to their senses about who they are and get through the crisis that is creating the dysphoria in the first place.

The term “conversion therapy” is rather pejorative, and for the liberals in New York and 14 other states in the US it is a legally sanctioned decision that children suffering from this condition should be allowed to mutilate themselves, acting on the sickness, rather than treating it. “Conversion therapy” brings the idea of “brainwashing” to many American’s minds, and this is such a distasteful premise that even conservative Americans find themselves often unable to argue in any convincing way against it.

What is particularly dire to liberals about this is the estimate that approximately 57,000 troubled kids will receive “conversion therapy” from “a religious or spiritual adviser.” In other words, religious people will try to help people follow the will of God and not go with whatever their brains and bodies are telling them to do.

Well, what religion would do such a thing?

Christians, of course! Especially those who actually still uphold the way of life prescribed by the Church from antiquity: that a family is a mother and a father and children. One man, one woman, and their children.

The LGBT community has dedicated itself to destroying this concept by its own brand of “conversion therapy” through activism, pressure on political leaders and unrelenting attacks on Christian institutions. This activism is far from fringe. Consider how many recent TV programs and concepts feature the idea of a gay or lesbian superhero. And not only is this to be something we just “know” in a vague manner, but we have to see this in action as well.

This is happening because Christianity has lost its salt, so to speak, through its ever-increasing fragmentation and disintegration, resulting in an almost complete loss of doctrinal adherence, and even worse, the inability to create Christian unity across a field of people who basically believe whatever they like and call it “Christian” for some reason.

Those Christian confessions that still uphold the commands from God regarding family and sexuality are declining in number in the United States, with the Eastern Orthodox Christians and some Roman Catholics still holding the line, along with some of the more conservative Protestant groups.

But many so-called “Christian” confessions have adopted the notion that, somehow, God has changed his mind about this and so now same-sex marriage is okay, homosexuality is fine (“we are free to love who we want to love” is the byline for this), and elective abortion is either ignored or blessed. Only the Roman Catholic leaders and Orthodox leaders seem to be honestly committed to keeping the faith as it always was.

But now, sadly, both of these most ancient Christian confessions appears to be giving this sort of behavior a pass.

The Greek Orthodox Church in the United States (Ecumenical Patriarchate) is on record for awarding the Order of St Andrew’s Athenagoras Human Rights Award to Governor Cuomo on October 15, 2016.

This was in response to the projected completion of the new St Nicholas Shrine that was to be built to replace the old St Nicholas Church that was destroyed in the 9/11 attacks.

But that was 2016. This is now January 2019, the church is still not built and the money for it vanished. Additionally the Ecumenical Patriarch is sowing all kinds of problems in Ukraine by authorizing the creation of an “Orthodox Church” which will actually be nothing more than a mouthpiece of depraved western lifestyles as they try to use the Church edifice to force the normalization of gay and lesbian life and paedophilia and drug use upon perhaps the last bastion of dedicated Christians on earth – those in the former Soviet Union’s nations like Ukraine.

This is not the first time the Ecumenical Patriarchate has done this. In 2015 they also awarded their highest award to then-Vice President Joe Biden, who served the most pro-abortion administration in US history. His attitude about abortion was not hidden, as he is on record for promoting it as a senator.

There is no apparent reaction from the Greek Orthodox Church in prominence regarding Governor Cuomo’s decision. The Roman Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Albany, the capital city of New York State, did issue an open letter about this situation which one can read in full, here. We quote an excerpt from it, with added emphasis:

“Although in your recent State of the State address you cited your Catholic faith and said we should “stand with Pope Francis,” your advocacy of extreme abortion legislation is completely contrary to the teachings of our pope and our Church. Once truth is separated from fiction and people come to realize the impact of the bill, they will be shocked to their core… …Contrary to what its proponents say, the RHA goes far beyond Roe vs. Wade in its aggressive extremism. Granting non-doctors permission to perform abortions does nothing to advance the security and health of women. Condoning coerced or involuntary abortions by repealing criminal sanctions even in cases where a perpetrator seeks to make his partner “un-pregnant” through an act of physical violence does not represent any kind of progress in the choice, safety or health of women. Removing protection for an infant accidentally born alive during an abortion is abject cruelty, something most people of conscience would deem inhumane for even a dog or cat. Finally, allowing late-term abortions is nothing less than a license to kill a pre-born child at will.

The Bishop’s letter also addresses something unusually savage, even for pro-choice politicians. In a speech, the governor pressed the matter even farther, openly condemning conservative points of view when he said the following:

“It’s more about extreme Republicans versus moderate Republicans… You’re seeing that play out in New York. The Republican Party candidates are running against the SAFE Act — it was voted for by moderate Republicans who run the Senate. “Their problem is not me and the Democrats; their problem is themselves. Who are they? Are they these extreme conservatives who are right-to-life, pro-assault-weapon, anti-gay? Is that who they are? Because if that’s who they are and they’re the extreme conservatives, they have no place in the state of New York, because that’s not who New Yorkers are.”

This is probably one of the first times a political leader of such stature has declared such a condemnatory position, but it is not Mr. Cuomo’s first time saying something like this. He framed the same sentiment recently in another speech, extolling New York as the place where one is welcome if they are any minority, but never addressed or honored the Christian population of his state.

New York State is far from being an exclusively atheist enclave. There are many Christian believers there, many people that do indeed uphold the traditional way of life. So to be openly disinvited by their governor was probably unsettling. Maybe they will take him up on their offer to leave the state.

While the comment from the Roman Catholic bishop is appreciated and on the mark, the apparent sellout of the Greek Orthodox Church – a confession 1,000 years older, and historically far more traditional than any other Christian confession in existence, shows that the problem is very severe. If the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of the US wishes to prove their stand is with Christ and not with the world, they ought to start at least by revoking these Athenogoras Awards given to pro-abortionist leaders.

However, this occurrence with the Greek Orthodox Church is not representative of the sum total of all of the Eastern Orthodox Church. Most of the existing Orthodox jurisdictions exist in former Soviet states which experienced severe religious persecution. Now the Church stands strong in these countries, amazingly so, and the populations of the people who are churchgoers and clergy are strongly outspoken on such matters.

The anti-Christian rhetoric in the United States jumped several notches in the week between January 18 and January 25 this year. It is vital for believers and Church leaders to make their own strong statement, lest their silence be taken as assent for the latest persecution of Christians to continue.

Rush Limbaugh also discussed the matter of why this is happening with one of his listeners. In this exchange shown in transcript format, the radio host, who is not publicly associated with any Christian denomination, nonetheless got it exactly right in this discussion.

RUSH: …To me, it’s the fundamental question: Who in the world could want this? Who in the world could advocate for it. Who in the world could start poisoning young kids’ minds that cues they’re the ones that have to grow up and have the abortions in the first place. What do you have to do to erase the God and the conscience from young people that you get hold of starting at kindergarten? Who would want this and why? What is the possible benefit to this? Particularly — CALLER: I think it’s what you talked about earlier. They want to erase God right out of their lives, right out of society. They don’t want to answer to a God. They’re void of any kind of wisdom. It just doesn’t make sense at all, and the Bible says, “The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.” RUSH: Well, now, you’re getting close. CALLER: Well, take God out of the picture, take God off his rightful throne and leave man to his ways, and we’re gonna end up right where we’re at. RUSH: So you would say… If I may paraphrase, you would say that part of this is an open-faced defiance of God?

It certainly is. And no nation which does this succeeds for very long.