Between 1910 and 1945, Japan engaged in a brutal occupation of Korea. This has had the effect of making North Korea particularly reticent to engage with Japan on contemporary issues, even before one factors in Japan’s close post-1945 alliance with the United States.

In late August of this year, North Korea fired a missile over Japan, the first such instance of North Korea doing so since 2009. This has led Japan to redouble its already strong support for US sanctions against Pyongyang.

However, while Japan is one of America’s major East Asian allies, under Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, Japan’s relations with Russia have blossomed to historic highs. Abe’s good personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin has, for example, led to pronounced de-escalations of the Russo-Japanese territorial disputes over the Kuril Islands.

That being said, Japanese relations with both China and North Korea leave a great deal to be desired, even though many have noted that Japan does engage in some covert trade with North Korea, mainly in small to medium sized electronic goods.

At the moment however, North Korea blames Japan for participating in America’s acts of provocation against Pyongyang, something made all the more offensive to Pyongyang due to Japan’s recent imperial legacy over the Korean peninsula.

Because of this, it is unlikely, that North Korea will engage in rapprochement with Japan any time soon, even though Pyongyang recently indicated that it is willing to entertain Vladimir Putin’s proposal for tripartite economic cooperation between Moscow on one side and Seoul on the other. While the dispute between North and South Korea is purely political, North Korea’s views on Japan are coloured by the hated legacy of colonialism which effected all of the Korean people.

Against this historic and contemporary background, Pyongyang issued the following statement directed at Japan: