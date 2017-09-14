North Korea blasts “wicked” Japan in new statement

Between 1910 and 1945, Japan engaged in a brutal occupation of Korea. This has had the effect of making North Korea particularly reticent to engage with Japan on contemporary issues, even before one factors in Japan’s close post-1945 alliance with the United States.
In late August of this year, North Korea fired a missile over Japan, the first such instance of North Korea doing so since 2009. This has led Japan to redouble its already strong support for US sanctions against Pyongyang.
However, while Japan is one of America’s major East Asian allies, under Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, Japan’s relations with Russia have blossomed to historic highs. Abe’s good personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin has, for example, led to pronounced de-escalations of the Russo-Japanese territorial disputes over the Kuril Islands.
That being said, Japanese relations with both China and North Korea leave a great deal to be desired, even though many have noted that Japan does engage in some covert trade with North Korea, mainly in small to medium sized electronic goods.
At the moment however, North Korea blames Japan for participating in America’s acts of provocation against Pyongyang, something made all the more offensive to Pyongyang due to Japan’s recent imperial legacy over the Korean peninsula.
Because of this, it is unlikely, that North Korea will engage in rapprochement with Japan any time soon, even though Pyongyang recently indicated that it is willing to entertain Vladimir Putin’s proposal for tripartite economic cooperation between Moscow on one side and Seoul on the other. While the dispute between North and South Korea is purely political, North Korea’s views on Japan are coloured by the hated legacy of colonialism which effected all of the Korean people.
Against this historic and contemporary background, Pyongyang issued the following statement directed at Japan:
The army and people of the DPRK are unanimously demanding that the Yankees, chief culprit in cooking up the “sanctions resolution”, be beaten to death as a stick is fit for a rabid dog.
The Yankees are the sworn enemy and group of wolves which can never be allowed to go as they have massacred and persecuted the Korean people century after century. The group of gangsters should never be pardoned for having ruthlessly trampled down our sovereignty and right to existence. There’s limit to patience. Now is the time to annihilate the U.S. imperialist aggressors. Let’s reduce the U.S. mainland into ashes and darkness. Let’s vent our spite with mobilization of all retaliation means which have been prepared till now. These are voices of the Korean army and people.
Also heard in the DPRK are strong accusations against the Japs who have zealously joined in the U.S. racket for sanctions.
The behaviors of Japs, sworn enemy of the Korean nation, are enraging us. The wicked Japs should not be pardoned as they have not yet made a sincere apology for the never-to-be-condoned crimes against our people but acted disgustingly, dancing to the tune of the U.S. “sanctions”. A telling blow should be dealt to them who have not yet come to senses after the launch of our ICBM over the Japanese archipelago. The four islands of the archipelago should be sunken into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche. Japan is no longer needed to exist near us. This is the voices of the enraged Korean army and people.
Our army and people’s resentment at the south Korean puppet regime is getting stronger. What they have contended is; The south Korean puppet forces are traitors and dogs of the U.S. as they call for harsher “sanctions” on the fellow countrymen. The group of pro-American traitors should be severely punished and wiped out with fire attack so that they could no longer survive. Only then, the entire Korean nation can thrive in a reunified territory to be proud of in the world.
The army and people of the DPRK are also enraged at the UN Security Council which has turned into a tool serving the U.S. without regard to peace and security of mankind.
The UNSC moves only on the instruction of the U.S., and it is a tool of evil which does not ensure the global peace and security but ruthlessly wrecks them on the contrary. It is pitiful to see the behavior of big powers and money-bribed countries which voted for “anti-DPRK sanctions”, disregarding justice, moral sense and conscience. The UNSC is made up of those unprincipled countries and, accordingly, such useless tool should be disbanded at once. This is what all the people in the DPRK have in view and demand.
The said angry voices just represent a statement of the Korean people to the U.S. and its followers.
Dogs bark, the caravan moves on. Our army and people will never waver but do what they are determined regardless of “sanctions” no more than rotten net.
The adoption of heinous “sanctions resolution” hardens our faith that what we should depend on is only our self-defensive nuclear force as well as our unshakable will to go only along the road of simultaneously pushing ahead the economic construction and the building of nuclear force.
