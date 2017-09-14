in Latest, News

Russian submarines in the Mediterranean launch Kalibr cruise missiles on ISIS targets in Deir ez-Zor

The missiles hit their targets with an accuracy rating of 100%.

As the Syrian Arab Army continues to make rapid progress in liberating remaining parts of Deir ez-Zor still under ISIS occupation, Russia is using its ultra-modern weaponry to pound ISIS fortification in the region.

The Russian Defence Ministry has just confirmed the use of seven high powered Kalibr cruise missiles to hit ISIS fortifications. The missiles were fired from two submarines in the eastern Mediterranean.

The strikes which have been reported as attaining 100% accuracy have hit ““control centres, communication hubs, militant weapons and ammunition warehouses in ISIS-controlled areas in southeast Deir ez-Zor”.

The libation of Deir ez-Zor continues.

