North Korea fires missile over Japan

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile which flew over Japan before disintegrating and falling into the sea near Cape Erimo in Northern Japan.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff have stated that the missile was fired from a launching point near Pyongyang. The missile test was also acknowledged by the Pentagon.

This is the first North Korea missile to travel over Japanese land since 2009.

I woke up with a Siren and an announcement that North Korea launched a missile that would possibly hit cities within Hokkaido. pic.twitter.com/RGiflzTqJT — Joe (@jtnarsico) August 28, 2017

While Japan has stated that it maintains the right to shoot down North Korean missiles, Tokyo did not exercise such a right during the recent test.

This comes just over two days after North Korea launched three short range ballistic missiles in a test that was widely believed to be a technical failure.

After the failed trio launch on the 26th of August, South Korea stated that it believed that in launching short range missiles, North Korea was sending a message that it is willing to engage in dialogue.

Sputnik reports that the national security councils of both South Korea and Japan are currently conducting an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.