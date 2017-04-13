MUST WATCH: Sergey Lavrov tells shouting NBC reporter to mind her manners (VIDEO)

Sergey Lavrov did not appreciate the NBC reporter screaming as he was about to make his opening remarks.

They say all is fair in love and war, but Russia and the US not at war. Diplomacy on the other hand, even in tense times is about respect, protocol and dignity. It seems that NBC’s Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrew Mitchell didn’t get the memo.

During the morning briefing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Mitchell shouted out a question as Lavrov was about to make his opening remarks.

Lavrov, the indelible picture of good humoured dignity did not take it well. He said to Mitchell,

““Who was bringing you up? Who was giving you your manners?”

The remark was even printed in the official US State Department transcript of the event.

This is wild. The @StateDept press release from their meeting with Sergey Lavrov begins with a reprimand (directed at a reporter). pic.twitter.com/qaZVJPh2sT — Avi Bueno (@JasperAvi) April 12, 2017

Now watch, Sergey Lavrov lay down the law as only he can.