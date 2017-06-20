Buzzfeed’s boring Tillerson document may be a work of historical ficton

Buzzfeed's revelation is nothing more than old news.

Buzzfeed has reported that it got its hands on a classified document outlining US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s ‘new Russia strategy’. There are only two problems.

1. The alleged contents of the document contained no new information above and beyond what Tillerson has stated on many occasions.

2. The document may not exist.

The three points are outlined by Sputnik as follows:

“First, it is supposed to convince Moscow to refrain from what the United States sees as aggressive actions and to make it clear that Washington will retaliate. The second point is engagement with the Russian side on issues of strategic interest to the United States, including Syria and North Korea, as well as cybersecurity. In particular, Tillerson wants to seek coordination with Russia in fighting the Islamic State terror group, which is banned in both countries, more actively. As for North Korea, it is supposed to reverse the growth of trade between Russia and North Korea in order to isolate Pyongyang.