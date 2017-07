The bombing took place near the Lebanese border in an area with a high Hezbollah presence.

Al-Masdar is reporting that Israeli jets have bombed the  Falita Barrens in northwest Damascus.

Early reports suggested that Syrian Arab Army positions were targeted.

The Syrian Air Defence has said that SAA troops are not in the area.

Local sources suggest Hezbollah fighters were hit.

Hezbollah and Israel have not yet commented.

If confirmed this would constitute a war crime according to international law.

DETAILS AS THEY EMERGE