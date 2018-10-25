Connect with us

Mail bomb campaign against Trump critics too perfectly orchestrated

Saul Alinsky’s playbook appears to be in full use as Democrats try any way possible to frustrate the Trump presidency – and it shows.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

16 hours ago

on

839 Views

In recent days reports have surfaced about bombs getting sent through the mail to very pointed leaders of what some call the “(Democrat) Resistance” to President Donald Trump. Devices are so far reported as having been sent to the following people:

  • George Soros
  • Former President Bill and Hillary Clinton
  • Robert DeNiro
  • CNN offices
  • Maxine Waters
  • Debbie Wasserman Schultz
  • Eric Holder
  • John Brennan
  • Andrew Cuomo
  • Former President Barack Obama
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden

So far, these nine people represent the precise Dem operatives that have either brazenly (Hillary Clinton, Robert DeNiro, Maxine Waters, Eric Holder, Barack Obama) or covertly (George Soros, Andrew Cuomo, CNN offices, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and others) advocated for confrontation, if not violence, directed against Trump staff or supporters in the last several months.

The mainstream media is, as usual, milking this situation to portray the bomber as the “Average Trump Supporter.”

But anyone with half a brain ought to be able to see through this, and to understand it is merely the next wave of the assault on Trump’s policies and administration by angry Democrats, globalists and the leftist cultural elite.

Here are some reasons to ponder:

  • The GOP appears to be pulling even or ahead in the House midterm races. No GOP supporter in his or her right mind would send bombs at a point so close to a victory. This is an attempt at sabotaging the votes, not helping.
  • The timing: less that two weeks to go before the election. All that is needed is for a “scandal” to stick to the GOP. So far, none has.
  • The bombs all seem to be similar: This suggests one person or at worst, one group is responsible. If this was a situation to be pinned on Trump supporters at large, the bombs would be of varying designs. However this suggests an organized, orchestrated campaign by a single entity.
  • The targets themselves are too perfect: Probably no one who is a conservative can deny having a tiny bit of vindictiveness or more than that towards the Dem activists when they resort to violence, uncivil behavior, appealing to the very worst in human nature and slander. Many Democrats have done these things: Maxine Waters, Eric Holder, John Brennan, CNN, and even Hillary Clinton (which honestly is a shock in some sense – one would expect her to keep “above the fray”). But no GOP / Trump supporter advocates committing actual violence against these people. Conservative people in the US are generally quite religious, usually Christians. And there is something in Christian teaching about not striking the enemy back…
  • None of the “devices” have actually detonated: Now of course, that may (and probably will) change to add to the theatrics. However, most of the reports of these devices are systematically vague. It makes it detrimental to the bomber’s cause that nothing has exploded. But it also makes such reports easier to allege.
  • The mainstream media lies a LOT: There is substantial reason to believe that these reports are actually partly or mostly fabricated. Again, the issue that none of the devices has exploded, and that the white powder found on one or more of them has not been identified publicly, makes it easy to ascertain for now that none of this may be true at all.

If this actually is happening, then the Democrats may have yet another problem on their hands.

In the last two years since before Donald Trump was elected, the mainstream press has been going all out to discredit or sabotage President Trump’s election and his presidency after he won. The New York Times and Washington Post are both on record for advocating “any means necessary” to get rid of Trump, even dishonest reporting. There has been a huge amount of that.

The Democrats pushed things too far with their attacks against Trump appointee to the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh. This push was so brazen that the usually easily cowed Republicans in Congress have come to life. The Democrats have made a reputation for themselves as brazen liars, and this has managed to break out of the confines of partisan support.

That is a big problem. And if these bomb reports are real, there are likely to be a great many people who disbelieve it for the reasons listed above. God forbid, if a device does explode and if one of these targeted people is hurt or killed, the fact is that responsibility for this lies with the Democrats for instigating and agitating this violence on their own side.

Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals is likely the playbook here, however, and it seems like the activists are in trouble, for they are moving from tactic to tactic with great speed.

Expect the next two weeks to get even crazier.

john vieira
Guest
john vieira

Without a doubt in hell “these people” are fully involved with the “caravan” cum invasion…the “bombs” if one has seen photographs of the envelopes were not delivered by mail…there are no Post Office stamps on any I’ve seen thus far…The logistics of the “march” and the “bomb” deliveries are highly orchestrated…Cui bono???

October 25, 2018 19:52
Vince Dhimos
Guest
Vince Dhimos

I was no fan of Trump, to say the least. But this false flag makes me more sympathetic. On the other hand, he used the White Helmets false flag to attack Syria. Cosmic justice perhaps?

October 25, 2018 20:09
Cudwieser
Guest
Cudwieser

Nah! Who pulls the strings?

October 25, 2018 23:25
Begemot
Guest
Begemot

“there is something in Christian teaching about not striking the enemy back…” I’ve observed that this idea is little observed by Christians. The author should have left this argument out of his case that “conservatives” wouldn’t do such a thing as send bombs to their enemies. Its inclusion makes him look disingenuous.

October 26, 2018 09:47

Latest

Europe to become battlefield: Vladimir Putin warns US over INF treaty [VIDEO]

Russian leader gives his point of view clearly and explains American violations of the INF while being hopeful about November 11th summit.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

12 hours ago

on

October 25, 2018

By

Rossiya 24 News featured a question and answer session with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he gives his thoughts about the US decision to withdraw from the INF (Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces) treaty. We bring you that in this video clip:

Looks like this will be on the agenda for the November 11th summit in Paris.

Latest

Khashoggi who? Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman all smiles, $50B in deals signed (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 7.
Alex Christoforou

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 25, 2018

By

According to a Bloomberg report, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was reportedly “all smiles” during the opening day of his second annual Future Investment Initiative…

The crown prince made his unexpected appearance toward the end of the day, drawing a crowd as people craned to catch a glimpse or take a photo. He sat next to King Abdullah of Jordan and they left together soon after, followed by onlookers and without the prince commenting publicly.

Prince Mohammed is due to speak on Wednesday, organizers later announced. It was not clear if he would respond to Erdogan’s accusations, which came closer than ever to laying the blame for Khashoggi’s death at the ambitious young leader’s feet.

Zerohedge further reports that as lawmakers from the US, to Germany and Canada have weighed some form of economic punishment against Saudi Arabia – be it sanctions, an arms sale prohibition, or both – over the state’s involvement in the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Crown Prince MbS is “all smiles”, as Saudi Arabia signed $50 billion in deals at his “Davos in the desert” event.

And why wouldn’t he be? Just over three weeks after Khashoggi’s killing and purported dismemberment, calls for the Crown Prince’s ouster have already subsided. Any hope that the royal family would act to oust him as the kingdom’s de facto ruler disappeared when his father, King Salman, announced that MbS would be charged with leading a commission to oversee the restructuring of the Saudi intelligence service. And even as CEOs from Wall Street, Silicon Valley and global industrial giants decided to skip MbS’s “Davos in the Desert”, their top dealmakers, tucked away from the public glare, were there to represent in their stead and keep the money flowing. Adding to the irony, MbS received a standing ovation from a crowd of 3,000 dignitaries and investors, including hundreds of Saudi citizens.

At least the irony that MbS’s grandiose display of Saudi power and influence was being held in the same hotel – the Riyadh Ritz Carlton  where he had detained dozens of Saudi businessmen and royal family members in what was widely seen as a blatant shakedown late last year (detainees were beaten, tortured and forced to surrender assets to the Saudi crown that reportedly totaled some $100 billion) was not lost on the international press.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman’s “Davos in the desert” investment forum, which once again shows that no matter how brutal the Saudi regime may be, money talks, and Saudi Arabia has plenty of money.

In the end MbS will buy his way out of this latest crime, and globalists (with there media shills) will soon be saying, ‘Khashoggi who? Show me the money young Prince.’

Via Zerohedge

And while several Saudi officials, including the country’s oil minister and a powerful female tycoon, decried the murder as “unjustifiable” and “alien to our culture”, their criticisms included no reference to what or who might have been responsible, according to Reuters.

Indeed, while high-profile withdrawals from Softbank’s Masayoshi Son and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hurt the conference’s image, the show went on – and while day one was somewhat more subdued than last year – there were no grandiose revelations about the kingdom’s plans to build a high-tech supercity in the desert, or announcements about a future public offering of Saudi Aramco shares (since put on hold). And there were no Andrew Ross Sorkins, and no talking robots.

But there were deals. $50 billion worth, according to the latest “official” figure offered by the Saudis.

It’s this river of capital that, more than anything else, should insulate MbS from any substantial blowback over the Khashoggi affair, just as it did when he imprisoned rival members of the royal family and women’s rights activists, or when he effectively kidnapped the prime minister of Lebanon, or as Saudi Arabia continues to wage a war of aggression against innocent civilians in Yemen, much to the international community’s bizarre silence.

Latest

VIDEO: Vladimir Putin calls for new sanctions against Ukraine

“Enough is enough” is the message as President Putin reacts to Ukraine’s baseless – but continual – unfriendly acts towards Russia.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

16 hours ago

on

October 25, 2018

By

Since February 2014, Ukraine has imposed sanctions against nearly 1,700 entities in Russia. This is something that has been happening since the conclusion of the EuroMaidan revolution, which overthrew the elected government in Ukraine and replaced it with a very pro-Western, anti-Russian regime.

On 22 October, President Putin decided enough was enough, and signed a decree imposing sanctions against companies and individuals in Ukraine.

RT reported this on the 22nd and noted that:

The decree was issued as “a response to unfriendly actions of Ukraine” related to the introduction of sanctions against citizens and legal entities of Russia, as well as “in order to protect national interests,” according to the website.

The Russian government was ordered to “determine the lists of individuals and legal entities in respect of which special economic measures are applied”, and “identify special economic measures applicable to individuals and legal entities.”

In 2017, Ukraine also imposed sanctions on Russian internet and media companies including Mail.ru Group, Yandex, VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, as well as antivirus software manufacturers Kaspersky Lab and Doctor Web.

Kiev first imposed sanctions against Moscow four years ago over Russia’s reunification with the Crimea. Ukraine also accused Russia of supporting an armed uprising in eastern Ukraine following the Maidan protests that led to the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovich. The Kremlin has denied involvement in the conflict.

So, once again, as in the West itself, sanctions against Russia have built up from Ukraine based on the same model: Make up an allegation and then act on it like it is a proven fact.

The point that the fact is not proven at all is besides the point, because this is just a piece of a calculated and deliberate plan to isolate the Russian Federation from the rest of the world, since it refuses to capitulate to Western “rules”, and globalism.

Vesti News also carried the report in updated form here:

This news comes amid some churning reports from Russia and the United States about the intention of the US to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Missile Treaty (INF). While the media fuss surrounded this move by the American government, what was less widely reported was that John Bolton, the National Security Adviser for President Trump’s administration, had a constructive meeting with President Putin and advanced the plan for the two leaders to meet in just a few weeks from now in Paris.

President Putin has been quiet about the recent US sanctions imposed in August, and while they initially hit the Russian Ruble pretty hard, causing it to briefly drop past 70 rubles to the dollar, the situation has stabilized and the ruble is again slowly recovering at this time. Additionally, President Putin is conducting meetings with Western European leaders such as Austria’s, quietly working against the EU globalists and their agenda.

There is speculation that should the GOP win the Congressional midterms, President Trump will be able to loosen the sanctions against Russia. This speculation gets additional support with the recent announcement from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, that he is preparing to release his report on the allegation of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agencies, lovingly called “Russiagate.” That release is to take place after the midterms end. Some read the absence of information on this matter as a sign that Mueller found nothing (which would be logical, as the only things that have been ‘discovered’ were collusion attempts of various types by the Clinton campaign, and not the Trump organization.)

A speculative point this schedule of sanctions laid against Ukraine raises is that President Putin, like President Trump, is feeling a bit more free to act in response to the unjust actions being perpetrated against his country.

