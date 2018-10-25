Mail bomb campaign against Trump critics too perfectly orchestrated

In recent days reports have surfaced about bombs getting sent through the mail to very pointed leaders of what some call the “(Democrat) Resistance” to President Donald Trump. Devices are so far reported as having been sent to the following people:

George Soros

Former President Bill and Hillary Clinton

Robert DeNiro

CNN offices

Maxine Waters

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Eric Holder

John Brennan

Andrew Cuomo

Former President Barack Obama

Former Vice President Joe Biden

So far, these nine people represent the precise Dem operatives that have either brazenly (Hillary Clinton, Robert DeNiro, Maxine Waters, Eric Holder, Barack Obama) or covertly (George Soros, Andrew Cuomo, CNN offices, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and others) advocated for confrontation, if not violence, directed against Trump staff or supporters in the last several months.

The mainstream media is, as usual, milking this situation to portray the bomber as the “Average Trump Supporter.”

But anyone with half a brain ought to be able to see through this, and to understand it is merely the next wave of the assault on Trump’s policies and administration by angry Democrats, globalists and the leftist cultural elite.

Here are some reasons to ponder:

The GOP appears to be pulling even or ahead in the House midterm races. No GOP supporter in his or her right mind would send bombs at a point so close to a victory. This is an attempt at sabotaging the votes, not helping.

The timing: less that two weeks to go before the election. All that is needed is for a "scandal" to stick to the GOP. So far, none has.

The bombs all seem to be similar: This suggests one person or at worst, one group is responsible. If this was a situation to be pinned on Trump supporters at large, the bombs would be of varying designs. However this suggests an organized, orchestrated campaign by a single entity.

The targets themselves are too perfect: Probably no one who is a conservative can deny having a tiny bit of vindictiveness or more than that towards the Dem activists when they resort to violence, uncivil behavior, appealing to the very worst in human nature and slander. Many Democrats have done these things: Maxine Waters, Eric Holder, John Brennan, CNN, and even Hillary Clinton (which honestly is a shock in some sense – one would expect her to keep "above the fray"). But no GOP / Trump supporter advocates committing actual violence against these people. Conservative people in the US are generally quite religious, usually Christians. And there is something in Christian teaching about not striking the enemy back…

None of the "devices" have actually detonated: Now of course, that may (and probably will) change to add to the theatrics. However, most of the reports of these devices are systematically vague. It makes it detrimental to the bomber's cause that nothing has exploded. But it also makes such reports easier to allege.

The mainstream media lies a LOT: There is substantial reason to believe that these reports are actually partly or mostly fabricated. Again, the issue that none of the devices has exploded, and that the white powder found on one or more of them has not been identified publicly, makes it easy to ascertain for now that none of this may be true at all.

If this actually is happening, then the Democrats may have yet another problem on their hands.

In the last two years since before Donald Trump was elected, the mainstream press has been going all out to discredit or sabotage President Trump’s election and his presidency after he won. The New York Times and Washington Post are both on record for advocating “any means necessary” to get rid of Trump, even dishonest reporting. There has been a huge amount of that.

The Democrats pushed things too far with their attacks against Trump appointee to the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh. This push was so brazen that the usually easily cowed Republicans in Congress have come to life. The Democrats have made a reputation for themselves as brazen liars, and this has managed to break out of the confines of partisan support.

That is a big problem. And if these bomb reports are real, there are likely to be a great many people who disbelieve it for the reasons listed above. God forbid, if a device does explode and if one of these targeted people is hurt or killed, the fact is that responsibility for this lies with the Democrats for instigating and agitating this violence on their own side.

Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals is likely the playbook here, however, and it seems like the activists are in trouble, for they are moving from tactic to tactic with great speed.

Expect the next two weeks to get even crazier.