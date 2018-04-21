LIGHTNING: Russian airstrikes crush ISIS to cover Syrian Army advance

The Syrian Army is advancing, danger close ahead, as Russian airstrikes clear the way towards victory over terrorism in the Damascus region. When discussing Russian intervention in Syria, it is always important to remember the iconic before and after maps:

The picture on the left, represented Syria in fall of 2015, just before the Russian intervention. Syrian troops (in red) had been fighting bravely against terrorism, but were increasingly worn down, as ISIS (in black) began taking large portions of Syria and Iraq. Even as the US and its coalition were engaged, ISIS was winning.

Then Russia entered the fray, bringing with her the considerable might of a nuclear superpower, and ISIS began loosing. The photo on the right is an updated map, from this month of the conflict in Syria, showing how Syria and Russia retook the country from ISIS.

While Russia effectively demolished the main fighting force and oil convoys of ISIS, there is still heavy guerilla warfare and insurgent fighting, even in the surrounding area of the capital, Damascus. Now, Al-Masdar News reports as Syrian troops are closing in on ISIS with the rolling thunder of Russian airstrikes covering them:

The Russian Aerospace Forces are hammering the southern districts of Damascus tonight, as they provide air cover to the advancing Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops against the Islamic State (ISIS). According to a military source in Damascus, the Russian Aerospace Forces have already launched over twenty airstrikes above the Yarmouk Camp, Al-Qadam, and Hajar Al-Aswad. Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside their Palestinian allies, has taken advantage of this Russian assault to storm the Islamic State’s defenses around the Yarmouk Camp, Hajar Al-Aswad, and Al-Qadam – intense clashes are reportedly ongoing at the moment. The Syrian Army launched their southern Damascus offensive tonight after the Islamic State refused the terms offered by government. ISIS has occupied large parts of southern Damascus for over three years now; they control most of Al-Qadam, Yarmouk Camp, Tadamon, and Hajar Al-Aswad.

The Duran EUR Donate When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us expose media lies and keep the fight at their doorstep. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.