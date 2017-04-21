How ‘Forgotten French’ voters could push Le Pen over the top (VIDEO)

As with Trump's shock victory last year, the oppressed French majority may push France into a surprise revolution

In the 2016 US presidential election, Donald Trump credited the “forgotten man and woman” for his astounding upset victory, which flew in the face of all the pollsters and predictions.

“They are forgotten no more,” he has said.

Now, France is heading to the polls on Sunday, in an election crucial to the future of not only France, but Europe itself.

And just as in the US, it may be the “forgotten” and marginalized French majority who, fed up with the status quo in a country riven by lost jobs, political correctness and Islamic terrorism, carry National Front candidate Marine Le Pen into the French presidential palace.

This report explores why even former communists are flocking to Le Pen’s banner in droves: