Donald Trump spent the day savaging his critics on Twitter

Trump did not hold back on Russiagate, Russia itself nor on his favourite target, the mainstream media.

Donald Trump has had a busy day on Twitter slamming the mainstream media, mocking Russiagate and attempting to promote peace abroad.

The opening salvo started with this.

Yesterday, on the same day- I had meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the FM of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin.#LetsMakePeace! pic.twitter.com/SPiIrJqI6G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

As with his subsequent Tweets, this was likely directed more at internal opposition than to any foreign power. Much like with Syria, events in Ukraine and the Donbass republics are both moving at a pace with which the US cannot keep up.

Just today, politicians from Donbass and Russia met in Donetsk to talk about further economic, cultural and logistical integration.

READ MORE: Politicians from Russia and Donbass meet in Donetsk to discuss further integration

The Kiev regime is penniless and frankly brainless. Since Trump appears to be less ideologically inclined to offer them the kind of support his predecessor did, it is likely that the Kiev regime’s collapse is now a question of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’.

Because of this, the message of ‘peace’ ought to be understood as a coded term meaning, ‘it is perfectly okay to speak with Russia’.

Trump continued to down the ‘I was right and you were wrong’ track for the rest of the day.

Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

In the above Tweet, Trump repeats one of his now classic lines about ‘Russiagate’ being invented as an excuse designed to justify the loss of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. It is difficult to argue otherwise.

He continued with several Tweets blasting the media’s handing of recent events,

The Fake Media is working overtime today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

…Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Donald Trump seems not to have lost his ‘edge’ when it comes to Twitter.

The only question that remains is: does he understand what it takes to deliver the peace he has promised?

For America, detaching itself from conflict zones, including those the US created, is by far the best step towards achieving peace. A ‘can not do’ attitude in foreign affairs is long overdue.