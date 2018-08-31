Donald Trump gets CNN to throw down the gauntlet in latest tweet

Fox News reports that its fellow cable network CNN responded in a truly scathing tweet to President Donald Trump’s own tweet about the network’s propensity to lie about him.

Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 29, 2018

That would be a nice claim if it were true. CNN seems to do nothing but lie about all matters concerning the President and conservatives.

CNN is trying to stand by its story and claim that it truthfully reported that candidate Donald Trump knew in advance of the meeting between his campaign officials and Russians who were allegedly offering “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. This is a claim that Mr. Trump has repeatedly denied and decried as “fake news”, and this denial seems to be boosted by the fact that Lanny Davis, Michael Cohen’s attorney and one of CNN’s heretofore “unnamed” sources said that he was wrong about the details he provided to CNN for the story.

CNN so far refuses to admit to dishonest or sloppy journalism and appears to be digging in, but Fox News noted the following:

Jim Sciutto, Marshall Cohen and Bernstein wrote CNN’s original story that particularly was damaging to the president, and resulted in countless cable news segments that provided ammunition for anti-Trump pundits. [Lanny] Davis told BuzzFeed News that he regretted being the anonymous source. The CNN story, which cited multiple “sources,” claimed Cohen said Trump knew in advance about the Trump Tower sit-down. However, Trump repeatedly has denied any advance knowledge of the meeting, and CNN has stood by its reporting amid widespread criticism.

President Trump chimed in yet again on this matter:

CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake. Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018