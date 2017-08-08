Donald Trump continues to call for action against North Korea

It seems the UN isn't ever good enough for the US, even when Washington gets its way.

MOSCOW, August 8 (Sputnik) – The world’s countries are coming together after “many years of failure” to address threats posed by North Korea, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday, calling on states to be tough and decisive.

“After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!” Trump said in a tweet.

On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2371, which further toughens sanctions imposed on North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s ballistic missiles launches in July. The sanctions target imports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead and seafood imports from the Asian nation to UN member states, and also prohibit UN members from setting up joint ventures with North Korean entities or individuals, or increasing the number of North Korean workers engaged in projects within any member state.

According to the North Korean government statement published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) earlier in the day, Pyongyang pledged to take decisive steps, including “physical actions,” in response to the newly adopted UN Security Council sanctions against it.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has become aggravated in recent months due to a series of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang, all of which are claimed to be in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Most recently on July 4 and July 28, Pyongyang conducted tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.