Create Progressive Utopia: Obama Wants To Train “A Million Baracks And Michelles”

Obama explained how he plans to create a “university for social change”.

Published

9 hours ago

on

379 Views

Via Zerohedge

Former President Barack Obama said this week that despite the “challenging times” we face, he remains hopeful that the future will be OK thanks to an army of young activists that will create a progressive utopia, reports the Washington Examiner.

“If we could form a network of those young leaders, not just in the United States, but around the world, then we got something,” said Obama, adding: “if we can train a million Baracks and Michelles who are running around thinking they can change the world,” they will fulfill the ‘hope and change’ agenda, said Obama – echoing a similar statement he made in Japan last year.

Speaking at a packed arena at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada on Monday, Obama explained how he plans to create a “university for social change” that will act as a jumpoff for young people in the US and around the world who don’t believe in the “old institutions.”

“If we train them — if we give them skills, support, financing, media training, spotlights, then they’re the ones that are going to carry forward the solutions that we so desperately need,” he said.

Obama also spoke about his two terms as president and his relationship with Canada and its leaders during hour-long-plus discussion with moderator Michael Burns, the former CEO of the Invictus Games.

He didn’t talk directly about his successor in the White House, President Trump, or the 2020 election, but he did take a jab at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., provided a clue about how soon he might complete his first book since leaving office, and shared his admiration of Joe Biden, who was his vice president and is now looking at a bid for president. –Washington Examiner

Obama’s training center sure sounds a lot like the embattled Obama Presidential Center – a sprawling complex slated for construction in a park beside Lake Michigan, which is currently being sued for an illegal transfer of park land to The Obama Foundation.

Paddy Jameson Power
Guest
Paddy Jameson Power

“Progressive Utopia” indeed! Degressive hell, more like, judging the results he’s had so far.
Does this idiot not realise that his policies have divided the people and could lead to civil war? Does he even care? Or is his plan to further divide the people and throw his country into further chaos?

TravelAbout
Guest
TravelAbout

He’s the ultimate narcissistic.

Platon
Guest
Platon

Wow! Bardack and Mike! And you told us that reigning monarchs were narcissistic megalomaniacs.

HelenB
Guest
HelenB

Dear God what an idiot … and this lightweight was POTUS? A mouthpiece for his masters … unless he had an autocue, he couldn’t speak coherently.
Why does he still get his head in the news?

Latest

‘America First’: A Stronger Monroe Doctrine

As the multipolar mutation developed, Washington changed tactics, with Obama offering a different war strategy to the one advanced during the George W. Bush presidency.

Published

9 hours ago

on

March 7, 2019

By

Authored by Federico Pieraccini via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

The previous articles (firstsecond) examined what appears to be a coordinated strategy between Moscow and Beijing to contain the damage wrought by the United States around the world. This strategy’s effectiveness relies heavily on the geographical position of the two countries vis-a-vis the United States and the area of contention. We have seen how the Sino-Russian strategy has been effective in Asia and the Middle-East, greatly stemming American disorder. Moscow and Beijing have less capacity to contain the US and influence events in Europe, given that much depends on the Europeans themselves, who are officially Washington’s allies but are in reality treated as colonies. With the new “America First” doctrine, it is the central and southern parts of the American continent that are on the receiving end of the US struggling to come to terms with the diminishment of its hitherto untrammelled influence in the world.

South and Central American countries blossomed under the reign of socialist or leftist anti-imperialist governments for the first decade of this century. Such terms as “21st-century socialism” were coined, as was documented in the 2010 Oliver Stone documentary film South of the Border. The list of countries with leftist governments was impressive: Fernando Lugo (Paraguay), Evo Morales (Bolivia), Lula da Silva (Brazil), Rafael Correa (Ecuador), Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (Argentina), Fidel Castro (Cuba), Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua) and Hugo Chávez (Venezuela).

We can establish a close correlation between Washington’s actions since 1989 and the political roller-coaster experienced in South America in the ensuing thirty years.

Washington, drunk on the experience of being the only superpower in the post-Soviet period, sought to lock in her commanding position through the establishment of full-spectrum dominance, a strategy that entails being able to deal with any event in any area of ​​the globe, treating the world as Washington’s oyster.

Washington’s endeavor to shape the world in her own image and likeness meant in practical terms the military apparatus increasing its power projection through carrier battle groups and a global missile defense, advancing towards the land and sea borders of Russia and China.

Taking advantage of the US dollar’s dominance in the economic, financial and commercial arenas, Washington cast aside the principles of the free market, leaving other countries to contend with an unfair playing field.

As later revealed by Edward Snowden, Washington exploited her technological dominance to establish a pervasive surveillance system. Guided by the principle of American exceptionalism, combined with a desire to “export democracy”, “human rights” became an enabling justification to intervene in and bomb dozens of countries over three decades, aided and abetted by a compliant and controlled media dominated by the intelligence and military apparatuses.

Central and South America enjoyed an unprecedented political space in the early 2000s as a result of Washington focusing on Russia, China, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yugoslavia, Somalia, Georgia and Ukraine. The Latin Americans exploited this breathing space, with a dozen countries becoming outposts of anti-imperialism within a decade, advancing a strong socialist vision in opposition to free-market fundamentalism.

Both Washington and Moscow placed central importance on South America during the Cold War, which was part of the asymmetric and hybrid war that the two superpowers undertook against each other. The determination by the United States to deny the Soviet Union a presence in the American hemisphere had the world holding its collective breath during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

As any student of international relations knows, the first objective of a regional power is to prevent the emergence of another hegemon in any other part of the world. The reason behind this is to obviate the possibility that the new power may venture into other regions occupied by other hegemonic powers, thereby upsetting the status quo. The second primary objective is to prevent access by a foreign power to its own hemisphere. Washington abides by this principle through its Monroe Doctrine, set forth by President James Monroe, with the United States duly expelling the last European powers from the Americas in the early 19th century.

In analyzing the events in South America, one cannot ignore an obvious trend by Washington. While the United States was intent on expanding its empire around the world by consolidating more than 800 military bases in dozens of countries (numbering about 70), South America was experiencing a political rebirth, positioning itself at the opposite end of the spectrum from Washington, favoring socialism over capitalism and reclaiming the ancient anti-imperialist ideals of Simon Bolivar, a South American hero of the late 18th century.

Washington remained uncaring and indifferent to the political changes of South America, focusing instead on dominating the Middle East through bombs and wars. In Asia, the Chinese economy grew at an impressive rate, becoming the factory of the world. The Russian Federation, from the election of Putin in 2000, gradually returned to being a military power that commanded respect. And with the rise of Iran, destined to be the new regional power in the Middle East thanks to the unsuccessful US intervention in Iraq in 2003, Washington began to dig her own grave without even realizing it.

Meanwhile, South America united under the idea of a common market and a socialist ideology. The Mercosur organization was founded in 1991 by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. But it was only when Venezuela, led by Chavez, became an associate member in 2004 that the organization assumed a very specific political tone, standing almost in direct opposition to Washington’s free-market template.

Meanwhile, China and Russia continued their political, military and economic growth, focusing with particular attention on South America and the vast possibilities of economic integration from 2010. Frequent meetings were held between Russia and China and various South American leaders, culminating in the creation of the BRICS organization (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). Brazil, first with Lula and then with Dilma Rousseff, was the unofficial spokesperson for the whole of South America, aligning the continent with the emerging Eurasian powers. It is during these years, from the birth of the BRICS organization (2008/2009), that the world began a profound transformation flowing from Washington’s progressive military decline, consumed as it was by endless wars that ended up eroding Washington’s status as a world power. These wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have deeply undermined US military prestige, opening unprecedented opportunities for alliances and future changes to the global order, especially with the rise of Iran’s influence in the region as a counterweight to US imperialism.

China, Russia and the South American continent were certainly among the first to understand the potential of this political and historical period; we can recall meetings between Putin and Chavez, or the presence of Chinese leaders at numerous events in South America. Beijing has always offered high-level economic assistance through important trade agreements, while Moscow has sold a lot of advanced military hardware to Venezuela and other South American countries.

Economic and military assistance are the real bargaining chips Moscow and Beijing offer to countries willing to transition to the multipolar revolution while having their backs covered at the same time.

The transformation of the world order from a unipolar to a multipolar system became a fact in 2014 with the return of Crimea to the Russian Federation following the NATO coup in Ukraine. The inability for the US to prevent this fundamental strategic defeat for Brussels and Washington marked the beginning of the end for the Pentagon still clinging on to a world order that disappeared in 1991.

As the multipolar mutation developed, Washington changed tactics, with Obama offering a different war strategy to the one advanced during the George W. Bush presidency. Projecting power around the globe with bombs, carrier battle groups and boots on the ground was no longer viable, with domestic populations being in no mood for any further major wars.

The use of soft power has always been part of the US toolkit for influencing events in other countries; but given the windfall of the unipolar moment, soft power was set aside in favor of hard power. However, following the failures of explicit hard power from 1990 to 2010, soft power was back in favor, and organizations like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the International Republican Institute (IRI) set about training and financing organizations in dozens of hostile countries to subvert governments by underhanded means (colour revolutions, the Arab Spring, etc.).

Among those on the receiving end of this soft-power onslaught were the South American countries deemed hostile to Washington, already under capitalist-imperialist pressure for a number of years in the form of sanctions.

It is during this time that South America suffered a side effect of the new multipolar world order. The United States started retreating home after losing influence around the globe. This effectively meant focusing once again on its own backyard: Central and South America.

Covert efforts to subvert governments with socialist ideas in the hemisphere increased. First, Kirchner’s Argentina saw the country pass into the hands of the neoliberal Macri, a friend of Washington. Then Dilma Rousseff was expelled as President of Brazil through the unlawful maneuvers of her own parliament, following which Lula was imprisoned, allowing for Bolsonaro, a fan of Washington, to win the presidential election.

In Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, the successor of Correa, betrayed his party and his people by being a cheerleader for the Pentagon, even protesting the asylum granted to Assange in Ecuador’s embassy in London. In Venezuela following Chavez’s suspicious death, Maduro was immediately targeted by the US establishment as the most prominent representative of an anti-imperialist and anti-American Chavismo. The increase in sanctions and the seizure of assets further worsened the situation in Venezuela, leading to the disaster we are seeing today.

South America finds itself in a peculiar position as a result of the world becoming more multipolar. The rest of the world now has more room to maneuver and greater independence from Washington as a result of the military and economic umbrella offered by Moscow and Beijing respectively.

But for geographic and logistical reasons, it is more difficult for China and Russia to extend the same guarantees and protections to South America as they do in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. We can nevertheless see how Beijing offers an indispensable lifeline to Caracas and other South American countries like Nicaragua and Haiti in order to enable them to withstand Washington’s immense economic pressure.

Beijing’s strategy aims to limit the damage Washington can inflict on the South American continent through Beijing’s economic power, without forgetting the numerous Chinese interests in the region, above all the new canal between the Atlantic and the Pacific that runs through Nicaragua (it is no coincidence that the country bears the banner of anti-imperialist socialism) that will be integrated into the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Moscow’s objective is more limited but just as refined and dangerous to Washington’s hegemony. A glimpse of Moscow’s asymmetrical military power was given when two Russian strategic bombers flew to Venezuela less than four months ago, sending an unmistakable signal to Washington. Moscow has the allies and the technical and military capacity to create an air base with nuclear bombers not all that far away from the coast of Florida.

Moscow and Beijing do not intend to allow Washington to mount an eventual armed intervention in Venezuela, which would open the gates of hell for the continent. Moscow and Beijing have few interlocutors left on the continent because of the political positions of several countries like Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, which far prefer an alliance with Washington over one with Moscow or Beijing. We can here see the tendency of the Trump administration to successfully combine its “America First” policy with the economic and military enforcement of the Monroe Doctrine, simultaneously pleasing his base and the hawks in his administration.

Leaving aside a possible strategy (Trump tends to improvise), it seems that Trump’s domestic political battle against the Democrats, declared lovers of socialism (naturally not as strident as the original Soviet or Chavist kind), has combined with a foreign-policy battle against South American countries that have embraced socialism.

The contribution from China and Russia to the survival of the South American continent is limited in comparison to what they have been able to do in countries like Syria, not to mention the deterrence created by Russia in Ukraine in defending the Donbass or with China vis-a-vis North Korea.

The multipolar revolution that is changing the world in which we live in will determine the rest of the century. One of the final battles is being played out in South America, in Venezuela, and its people and the Chavist revolution are at the center of the geopolitical chessboard, as is Syria in the Middle East, Donbass in Central Europe, Iran in the Persian Gulf, and the DPRK in Asia. These countries are at the center of the shift from a unipolar to a multipolar world order, and the success of this shift will be seen if these countries are able to resist US imperialism as a result of Moscow and Beijing respectively offering military help and deterrence and economic survival and alternatives.

Russia and China have all the necessary means to place limits on the United States, protecting the world from a possible thermonuclear war and progressively offering an economic, social and diplomatic umbrella to those countries that want to move away from Washington and enjoy the benefits of living in a multipolar reality, advancing their interests based on their needs and desires and favoring sovereignty and national interest over bending over to please Washington.

Latest

Gallup Poll: Americans believe Russia is #1 Enemy of U.S. (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 96.

Alex Christoforou

Published

10 hours ago

on

March 7, 2019

By

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at a recent Gallup Poll that reveals the relentless media propaganda over the last four plus years, to brand Russia as enemy number one for the American populace, is a smashing success.

Via Gallup:

Russia’s already negative image among Americans only worsened over the past year, with a majority for the first time saying that Russia’s military power poses a threat to U.S. vital interests and a third identifying Russia as the United States’ chief enemy. Meanwhile, the percentage of Americans viewing Russia unfavorably edged up a point to 73%. Each of these negative perceptions of Russia marks a record high in Gallup’s trends.

The Feb. 1-10 poll coincided the Trump Administration’s Feb. 1 announcement that the U.S. is pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty over concerns Russia hasn’t complied with the arms control agreement. In the survey, 52% of Americans rated the military power of Russia as a “critical threat” to U.S. vital interests. This is up from 39% in the prior measure in 2016 and from 18% in the initial 2004 reading.

Although sizeable segments of Republicans and Democrats view Russia’s military as a critical threat, the figure is higher among Democrats (65%) than Republicans (46%).

Russia Displaces North Korea as U.S. Arch Rival

Americans are now more likely to name Russia than any other country as the nation they think is the United States’ greatest enemy. Russia has displaced North Korea in the top spot, as mentions of Russia swelled from 19% in 2018 to 32% today. Meanwhile, mentions of North Korea plummeted from 51% to 14% following last year’s dialogue between the two countries over denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

China is also more likely to be seen as a top adversary this year, with 21% citing it versus 11% in 2018, pushing China into the No. 2 position while North Korea has fallen to No. 3. Iran, mentioned by 9%, continues to rank fourth, as it did in 2018.

Gallup has asked Americans to name the country they consider to be the United States’ greatest enemy 12 times since 2001. Russia ranked first in 2015, but with only 18% mentioning it. Besides North Korea, other countries cycling through the top spot include Iraq, Iran and China.

As recently as 2016 there was no difference between the parties in mentions of Russia as the top enemy. However, as federal investigations into Russia’s possible involvement with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign have revealed Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election, views have grown more partisan. Nearly half of Democrats (46%) versus 14% of Republicans now view Russia as the country’s top enemy.

While Russia is the top choice of Democrats by a wide margin over North Korea (mentioned by 17% of Democrats), Republicans are more likely to name both China (22%) and Iran (19%) as the top enemy than name Russia, while 12% name North Korea.

Russia in Prolonged Period of Poor Ratings

After nearly two decades of mostly positive favorable ratings in the U.S. following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989, Russia has consistently sparked more negative than positive ratings since 2013.

Russia’s U.S. favorable rating was 44% in February 2013, but dipped further in 2014 to 34%, after Russia had offered the former U.S. intelligence contractor-turned leaker, Edward Snowden, asylum. As Gallup noted at the time, Russia’s deteriorating image may also have reflected growing U.S.-Russia tensions over the Syrian civil war, as well as controversy over aspects of the 2014 Winter Olympics which Russia hosted.

Positive views of Russia have since dropped below 30% while more than 70% of Americans have rated it unfavorably. The 24% viewing it favorably today includes low levels of all party groups: 30% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 17% of Democrats.

Bottom Line

Even before Russian state television this weekend identified which U.S. military installations would be targeted should Russia launch nuclear strikes on the U.S., Americans had grown increasingly wary of Russia. This trend has continued under Trump, but it started during Barack Obama’s presidency.

Today, Democrats are more critical than Republicans of Russia, but even most Republicans view Russia unfavorably and half consider its military a vital threat. It remains to be seen if this broad agreement influences how Americans react to both the Mueller report concerning alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections and to future Trump policies dealing with Moscow and U.S. national defense.

Learn more about how the Gallup Poll Social Series works.

View complete question responses and trends.

Latest

Anti-Semitic speech resolution fails but Dems want to broaden it

The problem with the Democrat resolution for the House was that it was too narrow. This is even farther away from Constitutionality.

Seraphim Hanisch

Published

10 hours ago

on

March 7, 2019

By

The liberal Democrats appear to be caught in their own ideological whirlpool this week. Reaction among some Democrats to the alleged “anti-Semitic” speech resolution we reported about took a turn that was perhaps surprising: The Democrat rank-and-file representatives could not come to an agreement on the resolution.

This appears to underscore the thought that Nancy Pelosi, while Speaker of the House, no longer has the control over that body that she did at an earlier time. But it also underscores the increasingly radical nature of the Democrat Party’s House leadership, because the solution that seems to be taking shape in a new draft resolution is to extend the condemnation of bias speech, commonly called “hate speech”. And who is next to be added to the protection offered by the resolution?

Muslims.

This simply displays the mindset of modern day “liberalism”, which is really everything that is not upholding liberty.

We mentioned in our previous piece that the First Amendment to the US Constitution specifically prevents Congress from having any say about freedom of speech, freedom of the press and free exercise of religion. The House Resolution may not have the binding force of a law, but it reinforces a mindset that is totalitarian and utterly intolerant.

Right now that intolerance is being expressed towards what is called “hate speech” against Jewish people. Ilhan Omar has made a number of very clear remarks concerning the excessive prominence pro-Israel lobbies have in the US Congress, but in a classic act of denial and attack, the response from the entirety of the Congress is to brand Omar’s comments as “anti-Semitism.”

However, they are simply not so. The only possible connection to any anti-Semitic attitude is Mrs. Omar’s own identity as a Somali-American Muslim, and apparently a pretty actively involved one. But she has never gone on record saying that Jewish people are bad or need to be destroyed simply because they exist.

That would be anti-Semitism on full display, and while legal to say it, it would hopefully bring her meteoric career in Congress to a screeching halt.

While openly critical of liberalism, and especially the liberal hypocrisy that all too often gets shown – that “liberals” uphold the liberty of “everyone BUT” white, Anglo-Saxon or European, Protestant or Roman Catholic or any kind of Christian. Liberals in our time in the US uphold homosexuals, other sexually aberrant people such as those who are confused for whatever reason about what sex they are; they uphold free drug use for anyone, and they openly condemn Christian and traditional family values. They uphold murder of fully born children just because the triumph of feminism states “I am Woman, hear me roar”, and men in their effort to be kind to women who are afflicted with this state of mind have been run into the ground by it.

Liberalism is anything but liberty. Further, it strongly holds to the idea that one’s rights and even morals are established by and come from the State, from themselves. And anyone who knows human nature knows that without objective principles as guides, we change the rules as we wish to suit what we want. That is how it is.

The liberal Democrats want to be in charge of how everyone else thinks, speaks, and acts. Our Constitution forbids such action on part of the government, but here they are, trying to find a way to do it anyway.

What still remains to be seen is if there are any people in Congress who will actually recognize this situation and stop it. Socialism is on the rise in America, and continued rejection of God and personal responsibility are the vanguards.

With this idea as a given, it is more likely than ever that such a resolution to limit free speech will eventually pass. Evidence for this includes the following:

The superstar Michael Jackson got his songs banned from airplay on radio stations around the world, ostensibly because of a wise array of sexual abuse allegations against the singer while he was alive. The broadcast of Leaving Neverland caused this reaction as the quantity of abuse allegations returned to the spotlight.

Now granted, if Mr. Jackson really did these things then that is bad. But any individual can make the choice of listening or not listening to Jackson tunes without help from the outside. While it also may be the prerogative of private broadcast companies to edit their playlists, it becomes a different matter if mandated by the government.

However, the common reaction has become essentially “everyone is included” socialism in terms of things like this.

Christians continue to receive persecution in the United States when they uphold traditional values and beliefs in action in life. Cake baker Jack Phillips, who won a technical victory in the US Supreme Court against the lawsuits against him and his business in Colorado, is still getting attacked by that state’s Civil Rights Commission. Although he appears to have won again, the reason is only because the state’s hostility towards his religious freedom is still too obvious.

(However, maybe this is a side effect of cannabis being legal in that state – stoned lawyers cannot think properly – perhaps a blessing in disguise?)

A recent comment by Thomas Sowell, a known conservative and economist, noted some alarm about the rise of raw, unfettered socialism (the hyper-extension of present radical liberalism):

“I do have a great fear that in the long run we may not make it,” he told FOX Business’ David Asman on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” on Tuesday.

Sowell is putting the onus on the education system and the media for encouraging people to “test ideas against facts.”

“Socialism is a wonderful sounding idea,” he said. “It’s only as a reality that it’s disastrous.”

At one time, Sowell described himself as a Marxist, but once he realized the truth, he changed his mind.

“Before I was a Marxist, I was an empiricist and I stayed an empiricist. And with the passing years simply as I looked into more and more things I saw the difference between reality and the rhetoric,” he said. “Unfortunately so many people today, including in the leading universities, don’t pay much attention to evidence.”

The facts seem not to matter at this time. The US’ existence was predicated on an educated electorate, lest the country fall into mob-driven politics. With the loss of an educated electorate, the Nanny State has emerged, and it cannot even govern its own behavior.

But it will certainly try to fix that by directing ours.

