BREAKING: Shi’a Mosque attacked in Kabul

A large explosion has occurred at the Imam Zaman Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital. The blast was followed by reports of intense gunfire.

#Kabul – Eyewitnesses say one explosion has occurred inside Imam Zaman Mosque's yard. Special Unit forces have arrived at the scene. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 25, 2017

The mosque was stormed by gunmen during Friday prayers.

This attack is a testament to the fact that tensions in Afghanistan have already increased in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s announcement to send further troops to the country to target Taliban fighters as well as the ISIS insurgency in the country which targets both government forces, Taliban forces and unaligned tribal militias.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault as of 13.00 Moscow time on 25 August.