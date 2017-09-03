BREAKING: North Korean claims to possess “advanced hydrogen bomb”

North Korea has announced that is has developed a functional advanced hydrogen bomb, the most powerful variety of nuclear weapon, which can be fitted atop North Korea’s existing arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Photos have been released of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-Un inspecting the components of the weapon.

All components are made in North Korea according to KCNA pic.twitter.com/GvK8OGQCZb — ZioNLight (@ZioNLight1) September 2, 2017

According to KCNA, North Korean weapons technologists “further upgraded its technical performance at a higher ultra-modern level on the basis of precious successes made in the first H-bomb test”.

Last week, North Korea fired a missile which flew over Japanese territory. The move was unanimously condemned by the United Nations Security Council.

