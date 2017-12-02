in Analysis, Latest, News

BREAKING: Israel fires missiles at Damascus – Syria intercepts the aggressive projectiles

Some of the missiles hit their target while others were successfully shot down by Syria.

The armed forces of the Israeli regime have fired missiles upon sovereign Syrian territory in an unprovoked attack which constitutes a violation of international law.

Israeli fighter jets fired missiles at an ammunition depot in western Damascus earlier this evening, following a day when Syrian forces made substantial gains against al-Qaeda/al-Nusra near the occupied Golan Heights.

The jets were reportedly flying illegally in Lebanese airspace when they fired the projectiles.

According to initial reports from al-Masdar who broke the story, some of the aggressive missiles hit the ammunitions depot causing a large explosion, while others were successfully intercepted by Syrian missile defence systems, presumably the Syrian operated, Russian made S-200 system.

A video of Syria’s successful shooting down of the aggressively fired missiles can be viewed here. 

