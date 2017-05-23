BREAKING: ISIS launches large operations in Philippines

ISIS have launched an operation to conquer the south Philippines city of Marawi. According to some reports, the ISIS flag now flies over some local buildings. Local checkpoints have gone up throughout the country as snipers and regular army soldiers flood into the area where ISIS have launched their large scale operation.

ISIS used a truck to block one of the bridges going in and out of Marawi. Our family is no longer safe. HELP BADLY NEEDED! #PrayForMarawi pic.twitter.com/F8tCBG6nnx — Alia (@KhadijaBintAli_) May 23, 2017

The attack took place while Duterte was on a tour of Russia which he cut short in order to fly back to Philippines. There he put the entire island of Mindanao under Martial law and looks to make good on his vows to show no mercy to ISIS fighters who operate in Philippines under the name Maute or the Islamic State of Lanao.

Some of Duterte’s team will stay behind in Russia to finalise agreements between the two governments.