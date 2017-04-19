BREAKING: FSB arrests second suspect in St. Petersburg terrorist attack

He is the elder brother of the suspected organiser of the atrocity.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has just arrested the elder brother of a man arrested for his role in organising the deadly terrorist attack on the St. Petersburg Metro earlier this month.

Abror Azimov was arrested two days ago. He was in possession of a gun at the time of the arrest. He has since denied realising he was involved in organising a terrorist attack.

Today, his brother Akram Azimov was apprehended at a bus stop by FSB officers. He was in possession of a RGD-5 field grenade at the time of his arrest.

According to a statement from the FSB,

“Akram Azimov abetted the transfer of funds, which were used to prepare the terrorist attack, and helped establish communication channels with emissaries of international terrorist organisation”.

Now watch the moment the FSB nabs the suspect.