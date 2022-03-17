in Latest, Video

Zelensky’s speech to US Congress. Putin’s speech to the Russian people

260 Views 3 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Zelensky’s speech to US Congress. Putin’s speech to the Russian people
The Duran: Episode 1245

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Assange denied appeal permission by UK top court

Mariupol final stages. Russia says goodbye to Globalist system. Update 2