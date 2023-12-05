in Latest, Video

Zelensky – Zaluzhny, power struggle

13 Views 36 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Zelensky – Zaluzhny, power struggle
The Duran: Episode 1768

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

36 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Martin Philip
Martin Philip
December 6, 2023

Ah, the ZZ Top-battle! 😉

1
Reply
Smirky
Smirky
December 6, 2023

Anyone know the vpn site allowing rt.com access? Please respond asap. Thanks.

0
Reply

U.S.-Israel Commit Genocide in Gaza. Israel wouldn’t do it without U.S. money and backing and weapons, but Joe Biden ‘sweetens’ the genocide by saying he wants the civilians to be protected — as-if he really cared about them — which (if he did care) he would demand Netanyahu to stop this genocide immediately.