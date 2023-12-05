U.S.-Israel Commit Genocide in Gaza. Israel wouldn’t do it without U.S. money and backing and weapons, but Joe Biden ‘sweetens’ the genocide by saying he wants the civilians to be protected — as-if he really cared about them — which (if he did care) he would demand Netanyahu to stop this genocide immediately.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

This war in Gaza is simply the latest installment in the war that started by fascist Jews at Israel’s creation in 1948 with an ethnic cleansing of over 700,000 Palestinians to clear the land for Jewish settlers to move in; it started with mass-murders and mass-thefts, by those Jewish fascists, against Palestinians who had had nothing to do with the Holocaust (which had been perpetrated by European Christians — who now overwhelmingly support Israel against the Palestinians):

The foundational events of the Nakba took place during and shortly after the 1948 Palestine war, including 78% of Mandatory Palestine being declared as Israel, the expulsion and flight of 700,000 Palestinians, the related depopulation and destruction of over 500 Palestinian villages by Zionist militias and later the Israeli army[8] and subsequent geographical erasure, the denial of the Palestinian right of return, the creation of permanent Palestinian refugees, and the “shattering of Palestinian society”.[9][10][11][12]

That identifies the aggressors, and the Palestinians were and are the defenders. The ones that are in Gaza are now being exterminated by Israel with American weapons and intelligence-assistance — it’s a two-Government ethnic cleansing of Gaza to finish part of the job that those 1948 fascist Jews had started, with the assistance of the Governments of Britain and the U.S.

To say that this war started on 7 October 2023 when Hamas invaded Israel, is false, just like to say that the war in Ukraine started on 24 February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine is false.

Here is the current reality in Gaza:

“Why isn’t the N.Y. Times publishing articles like this?”: “‘A mass assassination factory’: Inside Israel’s calculated bombing of Gaza”

“‘There were bodies everywhere. Horrific scenes, enough to make a stone cry’: one family’s harrowing journey out of Gaza City: Zakaria Bakr and his family were forced from their home in Al-Shati refugee camp by Israeli bombs on November 7. As they traveled south over 15 kilometers they witnessed incredible horrors and not everyone survived the journey. This is their story.”

“Bombardment intensifies as Israel closes in on southern Gaza.”

“Palestinians inspecting the damage in a residential building in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, following Israeli air strikes on Monday.”

