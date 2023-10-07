The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Zelensky, EU; desperate and frightened during Granada summit
The Duran: Episode 1716
Yes, Russia is relentless …