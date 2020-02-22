Zelensky angers Putin, as Ukraine considers pulling out of Minsk Agreement (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of settling the ‘frozen’ conflict in Ukraine’s east, as Zelensky has been hinting that he is preparing to pull out of the Minsk agreement.

Support Free Speech:

Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.

The Duran Audio Podcast:

Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.

https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666/zelensky-angers-putin-as-ukraine-considers-pulling-out-of-minsk-agreement

Via Kremlin Official Site…

The President of Russia emphasized the importance of the complete and unconditional implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures and the decisions made at the Normandy format summits, including the one in Paris on December 9, 2019.

In the context of certain statements made by some Ukrainian authorities, Vladimir Putin put the question bluntly – does Kiev intend to fulfil the Minsk agreements in practice?

The presidents also discussed issues of maintaining a steady ceasefire, further disengagement of forces and weapons from the line of contact and mine clearing.

The leaders expressed a willingness to continue releasing and exchanging the detainees involved in the conflict.

In the context of the forthcoming 75th anniversary of the Great Victory the Russian President emphasized the contribution of all Soviet peoples to the Victory over Nazi Germany and noted that distorting the historical truths about the events of WWII was unacceptable.

In addition, Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the death of Ukrainian citizens in a traffic accident in Pskov Region on February 13.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report