Zaluzhny returns. NATO Ukraine West Germany plan. Hungary EU Presidency panic. Vampire Baerbock. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Topic 973

If a Divided Germany Could Enter NATO, Why Not Ukraine?
https://archive.ph/OxjV7

Alex Christoforou

